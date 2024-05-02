S-RM Announces Formal Launch Of Its Cyber Security Practice In APAC With Key Hires Across Its Three Regional Offices

S-RM will serve clients across the APAC region from offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur

S-RM’s full-service Cyber Security offering will help clients to improve resilience, test defences and respond to incidents

As part of the company’s continued global expansion, and in answer to strong regional client demand and proliferating regional risks, S-RM has today announced the expansion of its Cyber Security Practice to APAC. Among several key hires are the recent appointments of Mark Farley, as APAC Head of Proactive Services, and Kyle Schwaeble, who will lead Incident Response regionally.

With offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur, S-RM will support new and existing clients across the region with a full service offering, including cyber advisory, offensive security and incident response.

Farley, who is based in Singapore, joins S-RM from Kroll, where he led the offensive security team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) before moving to APAC. Prior to this, he served in PWC’s Cyber Security team. He started his career as a software engineer and information assurance researcher with the UK Government. Over the last 15 years, Farley has led a variety of complex cyber security assessments, and been involved in providing incident management and strategic support to guide clients through major cyber incidents.

Having relocated to Hong Kong to lead the regional Incident Response team, Schwaeble has been with S-RM’s EMEA team since 2019. He focuses on incident response management and, particularly, the secure restoration and recovery from cyber incidents such as ransomware attacks and business email compromises.

Mark Farley, APAC Head of Proactive Services at S-RM, comments: “Given its demonstrated commitment to APAC, including investment in expanding its Cyber Security team, joining S-RM felt like the natural next step in my career. I am excited to serve our new and existing clients, establishing innovative strategies to help them navigate their cyber journeys with confidence and expertise."

Morgan Stark, Head of Asia at S-RM, said: “Driven by client demand, we recognise the importance of having in-region senior, subject matter experts, allowing us more effectively to serve our APAC clients. Thinking of our broader strategy, the launch of Cyber in APAC is also critical to realising our ambitions of being a full-service, vertically integrated corporate intelligence and cyber security consultancy.”

Jamie Smith, Board Director and Global Head of Cyber Security Services at S-RM, added: “APAC is a key region for S-RM’s long term growth strategy and we have been delighted to open offices in both Singapore and Malaysia within the past 18 months. I’m excited to see the next part of that expansion start to roll out with the introduction of our cyber services across APAC.

Mark’s appointment is a significant step in delivering our cyber advisory services in Asia. He brings with him considerable experience helping clients with security matters, and he is a recognised expert amongst clients and peers in the APAC region. I am looking forward to seeing the support he offers our clients moving forward.”