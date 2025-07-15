Rydoo Acquires Semine, A European Leader In Accounts Payable Automation

Rydoo, a global leader in expense management solutions, has announced the acquisition of Semine, a leading European provider of AI-powered accounts payable automation (APA) technology.

Rydoo currently supports over 1 million users worldwide in automating expense management, helping finance teams gain real-time control over employees’ spend while significantly reducing manual workload.

This acquisition marks a significant step in Rydoo’s long-term growth strategy, strengthening its position as a leading spend management player across the globe.

Eurazeo, Rydoo’s majority shareholder, is fully supporting the company in this growth phase, reinforcing confidence in its vision and market leadership. The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Expense management & accounts payable: the next step towards smarter spend management

The acquisition of Semine aligns with Rydoo’s mission to empower finance teams with the best-in-class solution for their spend processes. Semine brings a strong domain expertise, trusted customer partnerships, and a powerful technology platform.

By combining market-leading expense management with fully automated AP workflows, Rydoo and Semine are building an end-to-end solution that delivers maximum efficiency, control, and strategic insight.

End-to-end visibility: Unlocking a unified view of spend, empowering finance leaders to make smarter, faster decisions.

Unlocking a unified view of spend, empowering finance leaders to make smarter, faster decisions. Real-time insights: The solution delivers actionable analytics and real-time overviews of operations, enabling smarter decision-making and improved financial control.

The solution delivers actionable analytics and real-time overviews of operations, enabling smarter decision-making and improved financial control. Built-in control: Reduce manual reviews with built-in AI-powered policy checks, automated approval flows, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Reduce manual reviews with built-in AI-powered policy checks, automated approval flows, and continuous compliance monitoring. Seamless integrations: Rydoo and Semine both offer robust integration capabilities with leading ERP and financial systems, ensuring rapid onboarding and scalability for organisations of all sizes.

This announcement follows a year of strong momentum for Rydoo. In 2024, the company welcomed a new majority shareholder, Eurazeo, providing renewed backing to accelerate its strategic ambitions. Since then, the company has expanded its footprint in the US and continued its strong growth across new geographies, reinforcing its position as a top-tier provider of smart expense management solutions.

The acquisition of Semine marks the next chapter in this journey, deepening Rydoo’s offering and setting the stage for continued innovation and global scale.

“We are excited to welcome Semine to the Rydoo family”, said Sebastien Marchon, Rydoo’s CEO. “Both of our companies are rooted in the same essential values: customer obsession, product excellence, humility, collective intelligence, and passion. This is a true convergence of visions, talents, and cultures, bringing us closer to our ambition of building a world-class platform for finance teams.”

“Having established ourselves as the leading innovator and fastest-growing provider in accounts payable, I’m incredibly excited about our next chapter together with Rydoo. This partnership not only allows us to broaden our product portfolio but also accelerates our ability to bring cutting-edge solutions to a wider European market. What truly matters to me is that Rydoo shares our passion for technology and excellence — together, we’re poised to deliver the most advanced and future-ready offering in the industry”, said Bjørn Røsten, Semine’s CEO

"As a leading and fast growing player in the accounts payable space serving a portfolio of blue chips, Semine’s acquisition lies at the core of Rydoo’s strategic roadmap: build a leading international spend management software. After discussing with several parties, we were impressed by Semine’s robust technology, solid growth and outstanding management team. The two companies and teams share a lot in common, making the combination a great match. We’re proud to support Sebastien and Bjørn’s teams in the beginning of their common journey", said Benjamin Hara, Partner at Eurazeo Elevate.