RTGS.global Adds 23 Currencies To Its Worldwide Network

RTGS.global, the fintech transforming how cross-border payments are made and settled, has today announced that 23 currencies have been added to its global network.

RTGS.global enables banks and payment companies to connect via a single API to take the friction out of cross-border settlement, making cross-border payments as fast as domestic ones. As a cloud native SaaS platform, RTGS.global creates no technical debt for its customers and is extremely easy to join. Fully operational and scalable, the network now supports instant settlement across 23 major currencies and counting and is ready for commercial use by banks and payment providers worldwide.



The RTGS.global network addresses one of the most pressing challenges of the $18 trillion daily international settlement market, which for years has operated on a settlement system stuck in a time warp. An estimated $3tn to $5tn of daily payments continue to be exposed to Herstatt Risk, where one counterparty may fail to pay the other, and slow multi-step operation friction.



By enabling instant, secure, and transparent settlement, RTGS.global’s network eliminates the delays, inefficiencies, and risks that have long hindered global money movement. The network operates continuously and bypasses time zone cut-offs, correspondent chains and traditional business hour restrictions even in markets historically underserved by global banking infrastructure.



“Imagine the global flow of money as a vast network of highways,” said Marcus Treacher, Executive Chairman and CEO of RTGS.global. “For decades, much of the world’s cross-border payments have been stuck in traffic – delayed, circuitous, and risky. We’ve now built the motorway, complete with all the major intersections and rules, so any bank or payment company can move money quickly, safely, and reliably. This is proven in real-world use, ready for scale and brings a collective uplift for all players.”

A recent example of RTGS.global’s impact is the launch of its instant settlement corridor between Tajikistan and Turkey, enabling real-time settlement in local currencies for financial institutions in both markets. This corridor exemplifies how the network resolves traditional settlement delays and counterparty risk, even in regions where conventional banking infrastructure has struggled.

RTGS.global works with leading payment companies around the world who hold the liquidity pools in multiple currencies over which RTGS.global-facilitated transactions settle. TransferMate, the world's leading provider of embedded B2B payments infrastructure as a service, is a key strategic partner of RTGS.global, playing a vital role in powering this next phase of network expansion. Through its worldwide payment infrastructure and strong regulatory footprint, TransferMate enables institutions participating in RTGS.global to access a wide selection of major currencies and local domestic rails via a single integration with the RTGS,.global API. The partnership demonstrates how RTGS.global’s technology integrates seamlessly with established global payment providers to deliver real-time, frictionless settlement at scale - bridging traditional banking systems with next-generation infrastructure.

Gary Conroy, CEO at TransferMate, commented: “RTGS.global is more than a network – it’s a new paradigm for global payments. At TransferMate, we’ve built the world’s largest fintech payment infrastructure enabling businesses and financial institutions to move money seamlessly and securely across borders. By integrating with RTGS.global’s proven SaaS platform, we’re helping to deliver the next evolution of global payments, one that combines our reach and regulatory strength with RTGS.global’s transformative technology to create true instant settlement at scale.”

RTGS.global continues to expand its network and capabilities to ensure that more banks and payment providers globally can move money as quickly, securely and seamlessly as information flows around the world.