RT&L Lists On Euronext

Euronext today congratulates RT&L on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

RT&L is a company specialising in international logistics and freight-forwarding solutions, with a consolidated presence in major strategic markets worldwide. The group provides tailored services for the handling of goods and complex projects, ensuring a flexible, high value-added approach. Its activities are organised across three main business lines: Project Cargo & Chartering, which manages exceptional loads, project cargo, out-of-gauge transport, and maritime and air chartering; General Cargo, which focuses on international sea, air, and land freight with multimodal solutions and comprehensive documentation management; and Customs Agency, which delivers integrated customs services, regulatory consulting, and the management of import and export procedures.

The listing of RT&L represents Euronext’s 65th listing this year. In the placement phase, RT&L raised €5.5 million (of which € 0.5 million coming from greenshoe option).

The free float at the time of admission is 26.25% (28.14% assuming the full exercise of the greenshoe option) and the market capitalisation at IPO amounts to €19.0 million.

Roberto Bizzarri, CEO of RT&L said:” Our listing on Euronext Growth Milan represents for RT&L not only a milestone of great significance, but the beginning of a new phase of growth. This is the result of a path built with vision, discipline and constant attention to the evolution of international markets. Access to the capital markets will allow us to accelerate investments in M&A transactions, technology and digitalisation, further expanding our ability to offer innovative, high value-added logistics services. The financial results we achieved during 2025 alone, which recorded strong revenues and a significant EBITDA, demonstrate the solidity of RT&L’s industrial model and the company’s ability to deliver operating performance consistent with its development strategies. We are grateful to the investors who have recognised the strength of our project and the company’s growth potential: their support reinforces our commitment to creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Davide Sommariva, Board Member of RT&L and Shareholder through Redeem Finance said: "The admission of RT&L to trading represents a strategic step in the company’s development path. Access to the capital markets will make it possible to accelerate growth, strengthen RT&L’s competitive position and support investments that will enable new opportunities in the logistics sector. It is a result that enhances the work accomplished so far and opens the way to a further phase of consolidation.”