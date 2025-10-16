Rostro Group Strengthens Internal Structure, Prepares For Aggressive Growth

Rostro Group, (www.rostro.com), the diversified fintech and financial services group of companies, has this morning announced a series of strategic appointments and structural developments designed to support its next phase of growth and reinforce its position as the investment bank of the future.

Despite cyclical shifts across global financial markets, Rostro’s integrated ecosystem continues to demonstrate resilience and agility. The Group’s diversified structure, which spans brokerage, digital assets, investment and soon, payments, provides natural insulation from market volatility, enabling sustainable growth even during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty.

As part of its next growth chapter, Rostro has created a new People & Organisation Development division, focused on enhancing internal capability, strengthening the connection between its customer and employee value proposition, developing talent pipelines, and ensuring the Group continues to attract top-tier talent.

Kate Mason-Keaney joins as Chief People & Organisation Officer, bringing extensive experience in supporting organisational transformation and executive development across international organisations. Claire Thorpe has been appointed Organisation Development Director, following senior roles in HR and leadership development within several multinational corporations. Together, they will build out the Group’s People and Organisation function, lead Rostro’s efforts to deliver sustainable growth for both the organisation and its people, and align purpose and culture with performance across all group entities.

Kate Mason-Keaney, Group Chief People & Organisation Officer at Rostro, commented:

“Rostro is building something truly extraordinary, and I am honoured to join as the Group steps into a new, dynamic phase. Having worked closely with the leadership team in the past, I’ve seen first-hand the depth of passion and purpose that drives Rostro. It’s an organisation built on growth, not just in markets, but in people. This role represents the opportunity to build a system where the development of individuals and the success of the business are truly symbiotic, and it’s exciting to be a part of it.”

This announcement also sees Pavel Spirin take up the role of Group Chief Growth Officer at Rostro on a full-time basis, extending his proven track record in driving business expansion across Scope Markets, to the broader Group.

Michael Ayres, Group CEO and Partner at Rostro, commented: