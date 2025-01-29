Rostro Group Bolsters Senior Team With Two New Hires - Adds New Group Finance Director And Managing Director, Systematic Market Making

Rostro Group (www.rostro.com), the diversified fintech and financial services group of companies, has today confirmed two further senior appointments to the business. Demetra Charalambous joins at Group Finance Director, whilst Sammy Christou has taken up the newly formed position of Managing Director, Systematic Market Making.

Michael Ayres, CEO of Rostro Group, commented:

“As we continue to build out the Rostro proposition into a business that delivers a wider range of products and services, I am delighted to welcome both Demetra and Sammy to the team. Their extensive industry experience will be a genuine asset to the company, not only when it comes to enhancing day to day operations, but in helping us formulate and execute the longer-term strategy, too.”

Demetra brings with her a decade’s worth of experience from senior finance roles across the trading industry. She is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and will be based in Limassol. Sammy has spent the last 17 years working in a range of trading and C-level risk roles in the UK offices of several major brokerage houses. He will be located in London.

Michael Ayres, added:

“As we grow our institutional client book, committing more resource to systematic functions supports our mission of handling a greater proportion of each trade cycle in house. Even though we are less than a month into the new year, it’s abundantly clear that market activity is on the increase and a growing number of counterparties are eager to work with us. The vision has always been to build our pricing and execution around AI and Blockchain enabled technologies which will be doing later this year”