Robinhood Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues up 100% year-over-year to a record $1 .27 billion

Net Deposits were a record $20 billion , and Robinhood Gold Subscribers reached a record 3.9 million

Diluted EPS up 259% year-over-year to $0.61

Robinhood now up to 11 business lines each generating ~ $100 million or more in annualized revenues

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025, which ended September 30, 2025 .

"Our team’s relentless product velocity drove record business results in Q3 and we’re not slowing down— Prediction Markets are growing rapidly, Robinhood Banking is starting to roll out, and Robinhood Ventures is coming,” said Vlad Tenev , Chairman and CEO of Robinhood.

“Q3 was another strong quarter of profitable growth, and we continued to diversify our business, adding two more business lines—Prediction Markets and Bitstamp—that are generating approximately $100 million or more in annualized revenues,” said Jason Warnick , Chief Financial Officer of Robinhood. “And Q4 is off to a strong start in October, with record monthly trading volumes across equities, options, prediction markets, and futures, and new highs for margin balances.”

Third Quarter Results

Total net revenues increased 100% year-over-year to $1 .27 billion. Transaction-based revenues increased 129% year-over-year to $730 million , primarily driven by cryptocurrencies revenue of $268 million , up over 300%, options revenue of $304 million, up 50%, and equities revenue of $86 million , up 132%. Net interest revenues increased 66% year-over-year to $456 million , primarily driven by growth in interest-earning assets and securities lending activity, partially offset by lower short-term interest rates. Other revenues increased 100% year-over-year to $88 million , primarily due to increased Robinhood Gold subscribers.

Net income increased 271% year-over-year to $556 million .

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) increased 259% year-over-year to $0.61 .

Total operating expenses increased 31% year-over-year to $639 million . The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by marketing and growth investments, and acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted Operating Expenses and Share-Based Compensation (“SBC”) (non-GAAP) increased 29% year-over-year to $613 million .

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 177% year-over-year to $742 million.

Funded Customers increased by 2.5 million, or 10%, year-over-year to 26.8 million. Investment Accounts increased by 2.8 million, or 11%, year-over-year to 27.9 million.

Total Platform Assets increased 119% year-over-year to $333 billion, driven by continued Net Deposits, higher equity and cryptocurrency valuations, and acquired assets.

Net Deposits were $20.4 billion , an annualized growth rate of 29% relative to Total Platform Assets at the end of Q2 2025. Over the past twelve months, Net Deposits were $68 .3 billion, a growth rate of 45% relative to Total Platform Assets at the end of Q3 2024.

Robinhood Gold Subscribers increased by 1.7 million, or 77%, year-over-year to 3.9 million.

Average Revenue Per User (“ARPU”) increased 82% year-over-year to $191 .

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4 .3 billion compared with $4.6 billion at the end of Q3 2024.

Share repurchases were $107 million , representing 1 million shares of our Class A common stock at an average price per share of $104.95 . Since starting our share repurchase program in Q3 2024, total share repurchases were $810 million , representing 22 million shares of our Class A common stock at an average price per share of $37.58 .





Highlights

Strong product velocity fuels record results as Robinhood makes progress across focus areas

Advancing the Platform for Active Traders - Robinhood leveled up its offering for active traders with the launch of new products and a dedicated customer event. In September, the company hosted its second annual HOOD Summit, bringing over 900 customers together in person while nearly 26 million viewers tuned in virtually for the livestream. At the event, Robinhood announced several new products aimed at making Robinhood the #1 platform for active traders, including Robinhood Social, AI-driven custom indicators and scanners powered by Robinhood Cortex, and several additional brokerage upgrades including multiple individual brokerage accounts and shorting. In August, Robinhood launched Pro and College Football contracts within its Prediction Markets Hub. In Q3 2025, total Event Contracts Traded more than doubled sequentially to 2.3 billion, and October 2025 totaled 2.5 billion contracts, more than all of Q3 2025.

Redefining Wealth Management for the Next Generation - Robinhood continues to reimagine how customers grow and manage their wealth across investing and advisory services. During the quarter, Robinhood Gold Subscribers climbed to nearly 4 million, with the adoption rate exceeding 14%. As of October 31, 2025 , Robinhood Strategies, the company’s actively managed digital advisory product, serves over 180 thousand customers and manages over $1 billion in assets.

Leading Innovation Across the Global Financial Ecosystem - Robinhood is building momentum internationally, with nearly 700 thousand Funded Customers across the UK and EU, including Bitstamp. Through Bitstamp, the company continues to attract more institutional clients and enhance its global crypto offering. Robinhood launched crypto perpetual futures across Europe and doubled the number of Stock Tokens available to EU customers to over 400. In the UK , the company introduced Digests by Cortex, providing AI-powered market insights, and launched Futures trading, expanding Robinhood’s product suite for global traders.

Additional Q3 2025 Operating Data

Robinhood Retirement AUC increased 144% year-over-year to a record $24 .2 billion.

increased 144% year-over-year to a record .2 billion. Cash Sweep increased 44% year-over-year to a record $35 .4 billion.

increased 44% year-over-year to a record .4 billion. Margin Book increased 153% year-over-year to a record $13 .9 billion.

increased 153% year-over-year to a record .9 billion. Equity Notional Trading Volumes increased 126% year-over-year to a record $647 billion.

increased 126% year-over-year to a record $647 billion. Options Contracts Traded increased 38% year-over-year to a record 610 million.

increased 38% year-over-year to a record 610 million. Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $80 billion , including Robinhood App Notional Volumes which increased 176% year-over-year to $40 billion and Bitstamp Notional Volumes which were $40 billion.





Select Preliminary October 2025 Operating Data

Net Deposits were approximately $5.5 billion , an annualized growth rate of approximately 20% relative to Total Platform Assets at the end of September 2025 .

were approximately , an annualized growth rate of approximately 20% relative to Total Platform Assets at the end of . Margin Book increased over 150% year-over-year to over $16 billion .

increased over 150% year-over-year to over . Equity Notional Trading Volumes increased over 150% year-over-year to approximately $320 billion .

increased over 150% year-over-year to approximately . Options Contracts Traded increased over 60% year-over-year to over 260 million.

increased over 60% year-over-year to over 260 million. Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were over $32 billion , including Robinhood App Notional Volumes which increased approximately 150% year-over-year to approximately $14 billion and Bitstamp Notional Volumes which were over $18 billion .





Chief Financial Officer Transition

Additionally, CFO Jason Warnick announced his intention to retire next year. Jason will transition from his role as CFO in Q1 and continue as a strategic advisor for the Company through September 1, 2026 . The Company will name long time Robinhood finance veteran Shiv Verma as the next CFO.

Financial Outlook

The paragraph below provides information on our 2025 expense plan and outlook. We are not providing a 2025 outlook for total operating expenses and have not reconciled our 2025 outlook for Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, total operating expenses, because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the impact of certain items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, provision for credit losses and significant regulatory expenses which may be material and could have a significant impact on total operating expenses for 2025.

Our 2025 expense plan includes growth investments in new products, features, and international expansion while also getting more efficient in our existing businesses. Our prior outlook for combined Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC for full-year 2025 provided at Q2 2025 Earnings ( July 30, 2025 ) was $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion . Our strong year-to-date business and revenue growth had put us on track to be around the top end of that outlook range. This included an increased employee bonus accrual, as we are currently exceeding the performance targets we set at the beginning of the year. Additionally, our stock price appreciation triggered the vesting of the 2019 CEO Market-Based RSUs, resulting in payroll taxes reflected in general and administrative expenses primarily in Q3 that were not included in our prior outlook. And we are also increasing our investments in new growth areas like Prediction Markets and Robinhood Ventures that we believe have significant potential. Taken together, we now expect our 2025 full year Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC to be approximately $2.28 billion , which could be higher or lower depending on how the rest of the year plays out. This expense outlook does not include provision for credit losses, costs related to our pending acquisition of WonderFi, potential significant regulatory matters, or other significant expenses (such as impairments, restructuring charges, and other business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses) that may arise or accruals we may determine in the future are required, as we are unable to accurately predict the size or timing of such matters, expenses or accruals at this time.

Actual results might differ materially from our outlook due to several factors, including the rate of growth in Funded Customers and our effectiveness to cross-sell products which affects variable marketing costs, the degree to which we are successful in managing credit losses and preventing fraud, and our ability to manage web-hosting expenses efficiently, among other factors. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC, including significant items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing expenses that would be adjusted out of total operating expenses (GAAP) to get to Adjusted Operating Expenses and SBC (non-GAAP) should they occur.