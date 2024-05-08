Robinhood Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Record Revenues of $618 million, up 40% year-over-year and Record GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.18

Record Net Deposits of $11.2B, including net positive transfers from every major incumbent brokerage firm

Gold Subscribers reached a new high of 1.7 million, up 42% year-over-year

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, which ended March 31, 2024. “We continued to aggressively execute on our product roadmap in Q1, leading to all-time highs for Net Deposits and Gold Subscribers," said Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood. "Q2 is off to a strong start with April being our highest month of the year for Net Deposits and Gold Subscriber growth, and we’re excited to see strong interest from over 1 million customers in our Robinhood Gold Card."

"We delivered significant revenue growth and margin expansion in Q1 as we remain focused on driving another year of profitable growth in 2024,” said Jason Warnick, Chief Financial Officer of Robinhood. “In Q1, we set records for quarterly revenues, net income, and EPS, even as we stepped up our marketing and growth investments."

