Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Robinhood Markets, Inc. To Present At The Wolfe Research Wealth Symposium On November 13, 2024

Date 07/11/2024

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Wolfe Research Wealth Symposium on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Robinhood Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 11:45 AM ET / 8:45 AM PT. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg