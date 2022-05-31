Robinhood Markets, Inc. To Present At The Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference On June 8, 2022

Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on June 8, 2022.

Robinhood Co-Founder and CEO Vlad Tenev, Chief Legal Officer Dan Gallagher, and Chief Brokerage Officer Steve Quirk are scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.