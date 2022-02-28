Robinhood Markets, Inc. To Present At The JMP Securities Technology Conference On March 7, 2022

Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will be participating in the upcoming JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 7, 2022.
Robinhood Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick is scheduled to present on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at investors.robinhood.com, and will be available for replay for at least 90 days.