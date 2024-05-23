Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg

Robinhood Markets, Inc. To Present At The Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference On May 30, 2024

Date 23/05/2024

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Robinhood Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick is scheduled to present on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg