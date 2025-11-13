Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports October 2025 Operating Data

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for October 2025 .

Funded Customers at the end of October were 27.1 million (up approximately 210 thousand from September 2025 , up approximately 2.6 million year-over-year).

, up approximately 2.6 million year-over-year). Total Platform Assets at the end of October were $343 billion (up 3% from the end of September 2025 , up 115% year-over-year). Net Deposits were $5.6 billion in October, or a 20% annualized growth rate relative to September 2025 Total Platform Assets. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $68.7 billion , or an annual growth rate of 43% relative to October 2024 Total Platform Assets.

Change (M - in millions, B - in billions) Funded Customer Growth (M) Funded Customers 27.1 26.8 +1 % 24.4 +11 % Asset Growth ($B) Total Platform Assets $ 342.6 $ 332.7 +3 % $ 159.7 +115 % Net Deposits1 $ 5.6 $ 9.2 NM $ 5.2 NM Trading Trading Days (Equities and Options) 23 21 +10 % 23 - Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $ 320.1 $ 238.8 +34 % $ 126.4 +153 % Options Contracts (M) 266.7 218.8 +22 % 158.0 +69 % Crypto ($B)2 $ 32.5 $ 23.5 +38 % $ 5.6 +480 % Robinhood App ($B) $ 13.9 $ 9.3 +49 % $ 5.6 +148 % Bitstamp ($B) $ 18.6 $ 14.2 +31 % - NA Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M) Equity 3.1 3.0 +3 % 2.0 +55 % Options 1.4 1.3 +8 % 0.9 +56 % Crypto3 0.6 0.5 +20 % 0.2 +200 % Customer Margin and Cash Sweep ($B) Margin Book $ 16.5 $ 13.9 +19 % $ 6.2 +166 % Total Cash Sweep $ 34.2 $ 35.4 (3 %) $ 25.5 +34 % Gold Cash Sweep $ 32.4 $ 33.5 (3 %) $ 24.8 +31 % Non-Gold Cash Sweep $ 1.8 $ 1.9 (5 %) $ 0.7 +157 % Total Securities Lending Revenue ($M) $ 60 $ 59 +2 % $ 19 +216 %

1. Starting in June 2025 , Net Deposits include results from Bitstamp. Net Deposits do not include results from TradePMR.

2. Refer to Robinhood’s full monthly metrics release for the definition of Notional Trading Volume.

3. Crypto DARTs do not include Bitstamp Institutional activity.

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood’s full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com.

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood’s estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood’s quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.