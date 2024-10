We plan to host Robinhood’s first Investor Day on December 4, 2024 in New York City. The event will be live streamed with the option for some of our institutional and retail investors and analysts to attend in person. We’ll share more about our vision for the next 10+ years and how that can drive customer and shareholder value. We also plan to answer questions from investors and analysts.

For additional information, please visit our website at investors.robinhood.com.