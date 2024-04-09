Road And Worldline Collaborate On EV Payment Solution For Charge Point Owners - New Collaboration Solves Regulatory Burden For Charge Point Owners

A new collaboration between Road and Worldline [Euronext: WLN] creates a powerful solution for charge point owners that addresses payment processing, and administrative and compliance requirements all together. A first of its kind in the European market, this collaboration allows charge point owners to use one convenient platform to ensure compliance with AFIR payment requirements, which come into effect on 13 April 2024, along with the UK’s Public Charge Point Regulations 2023, which imposes new obligations from November this year.

As a leading electric vehicle charging transaction and management platform, Road chose to partner with Worldline, a global leader in payments services to reduce complexity for charge point owners while offering convenience for EV drivers. Road will leverage its integration with Worldline to accept a range of payment methods and provide price clarity.

Acknowledging the importance of interconnectivity in the electric vehicle market, the solution aims to meet the growing demand of drivers and charge point owners. Road is delivering the integration to Worldline’s payments solution to provide flexibility in accepting different cards, payment terminals and enhanced services to their customers. Road’s extended capabilities on their E-Flux platform now creates a single view of charging sessions for charge point owner customers, including roaming, and regardless of payment method.

“Partnering with a payment services provider like Worldline allows us to offer a smooth, hassle-free payment process. Drivers can easily pay for charging services using their preferred payment method, whether through credit or debit cards, or mobile payments, enhancing the overall user experience. And charge point owners don’t have to deal with negotiating or setting up the payment solutions infrastructure themselves, we take care of that,” states Vincent van Vaalen, Road’s CEO.

According to Van Vaalen, the partnership will give charge point owners and drivers a seamless connection to Worldline’s services for end-to-end card acquiring and processing. “The flexibility of this payment solution is another step in our mission to make EV charging transactions effortless for everyone. We saw a need for simplified and integrated payment services that meet the evolving needs of the market, regardless of the size of the charge point owner.”

“While regulation is pushing a deadline, we’ve seen fresh demand that is pushing growth. Whether it is consumers or businesses with fleets, offering a wider range of payment options brings more value, choice, and flexibility to the market. This is a major step to bringing a simple payment method, transparent pricing and connected services to any business offering charging services,” he said.

Radu-Vasile Pop, Head of EV Charging at Worldline said: “Today’s e-mobility landscape requires agility, and an ecosystem that can easily adapt to the rapid pace of innovation and regulation also when it comes to the payment functionalities. We are pleased to be able to bring our payment processing capabilities to Road’s dynamic platform. Extensive payment solutions through our collaboration will create tremendous value for drivers and charge point owners across Europe.”

The solution will be available for charging stations across Europe starting in April 2024 to enable charge point owners to comply with the EU AFIR regulation.