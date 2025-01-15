RJO Futures Introduces Bold Rebrand, New Website, RJO University

Chicago-based R.J. O’Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced that its RJO Futures division has launched an updated brand and new website. The new site features improved navigation, a seamless trading experience on mobile and desktop, and the addition of RJO University, offering educational content for traders at all levels.

Keith Riddoch, RJO Head of Retail Futures, North America, said: “Our newly reimagined RJO Futures brand and website reflect the company’s steadfast commitment to providing clients with cutting-edge tools to simplify trading and decision-making, tailored insights from futures market strategists and world-class client service. We’ve streamlined the website to offer a clean, intuitive user experience with value-added content and information to meet the evolving needs of active traders and the growing base of investors expanding into futures markets.”

RJO University is designed to strengthen trading acumen through comprehensive resources and expert insights, Riddoch said.

Anthony Pickett, Director of Sales and Operations at RJO Futures North America, said: “We’ve modernized the visual identity of our brand while making sure we engage the user and continue to pay tribute to our rich history and trusted legacy of over 110 years in the futures markets. Our galvanizing statement—'If it’s futures, it’s RJO’—underscores our deep commitment to empowering traders with the tools and insights they need to succeed.”

RJO Futures enables clients to choose between full-service, self-directed and hybrid trading and hedging offerings, along with managed futures and system trading. It serves thousands of clients, from active futures and options traders, to those active equity traders transitioning into futures, to commercial hedgers.

For more information and to explore the new website, visit www.rjofutures.com.