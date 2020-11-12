R.J. O’Brien Selects Broadridge To Transform Its Exchange-Traded Derivatives Operations Globally

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.<about:blank> (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that R.J. O’Brien & Associates<http://www.rjobrien.com/> (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, has selected Broadridge’s post-trade platform<https://www.broadridge.com/financial-services/capital-markets/transform-trade-life-cycle/derivatives-trade-processing> to deliver transformational levels of efficiency across its global exchange-traded derivatives operations.
Broadridge’s advanced, integrated processing platform for global derivatives will provide RJO with a scalable, agile platform to support its strategic growth plans and adapt to market change. RJO will gain significant productivity and performance improvements through streamlined, real-time processing workflows and proactive exception management rationalizing processes previously conducted using two major back-office systems in the U.S. and UK.
The new platform will reduce the complexity and cost of running two separate back-office systems, without the need to maintain the technology and hardware. It will provide RJO with a single solution for all asset classes supported by the firm globally.
“We selected Broadridge as our strategic partner on this important infrastructure initiative to help us set a new industry standard for global derivatives processing,” said Gerald Corcoran, RJO Chairman and CEO. “We share a vision with Broadridge for service excellence, transparency and an agile approach to meeting evolving and emerging business requirements. Many of the world’s largest banks and securities firms leverage Broadridge solutions on the securities side; we are excited to forge new ground as Broadridge’s first customer of this important new back-office platform for exchange-traded derivatives. We were similarly a first mover over three decades ago in adopting a back-office platform that later became the flagship system in the industry.”
“Working with our platform, RJO will be able to capitalize on the latest technology innovations to meet market change requirements and help drive future growth and redefine its business,” said Samir Pandiri, President, Broadridge International. “It is a privilege to work with RJO, a globally recognized derivatives leader, to support and enable its global exchange-traded derivatives transformation strategy.”