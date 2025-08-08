Rino Petino Lists On Euronext

41 st listing on Euronext in 2025

listing on Euronext in 2025 The company raised €0.9 million

Market capitalisation at IPO is €9 million

Euronext today congratulates rino petino on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

Rino petino is a multi-channel company operating in both the wholesale and retail segments of the fashion and sportswear industry in Italy.

Rino petino’s listing represents Euronext’s 41st listing of this year. In the placement phase, rino petino raised €0.9 million.

The free float at the time of admission is 10% and the market capitalisation at IPO is €9 million.

Francesco Petino, CEO of rino petino, said: "“This listing represents, above all, a strategic investment for our company. A fundamental step from an organisational, structural, but most importantly, evolutionary perspective. We have full confidence that joining Euronext Growth will be a key support for the company’s development, not only in terms of access to capital, but also as a lever to generate new opportunities, expand our network, strengthen our managerial culture, and give concrete momentum to the organic and professional growth of all the people who work with us. It is precisely thanks to their commitment, dedication, passion and strong sense of belonging that we are here today. My deepest gratitude goes to them. From today the market will evaluate our economic and financial performance, as well as the strategic choices we make. But we are convinced that the true, still partly unexpressed, value of this company lies in its organisation and the people who make it a reality every day. With this in mind, we look to the future, confident in our ability to seize new opportunities with our current partners, involve new ones and create lasting value for all the investors who have believed in us and to whom we extend our most heartfelt thanks.”





Francesco Petino, CEO of rino petino, and Onofrio Vito Petino, founder of rino petino