Rimes Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of Former Snowflake And FactSet Executive Kieran Kennedy As Chief Revenue Officer

Rimes, a leading provider of enterprise data management and investment intelligence solutions to the global investment community, today announced the appointment of Kieran Kennedy as Chief Revenue Officer. Kieran joins Rimes with more than 30 years of executive leadership in financial data, cloud ecosystems, and institutional investment workflows, having held senior roles at major organizations including Snowflake, FactSet, and Goldman Sachs.

Kieran most recently served as Global Vice President of Data Cloud Product Partnerships at Snowflake, where he led a worldwide team responsible for over $1.2B in annual revenue and helped build one of the industry’s most influential cloud applications and data marketplaces. Prior to Snowflake, he spent three decades at FactSet, where he held leadership positions in global sales, client solutions, product development, and strategic partnerships, overseeing a $1.4B business across 85,000+ users and serving more than 4,000 firms.

Kieran joins the Rimes team at a time when the investment industry is undergoing a major shift driven by the convergence of AI and the rapidly growing demand for high-quality, decision-grade data. His experience leading teams in high-growth environments and his deep knowledge of financial markets uniquely positions him to accelerate the next stage of Rimes’ commercial evolution.

“Rimes is at the center of one of the industry’s most important transformations, as firms shift from merely managing data to activating intelligence,” said Kieran Kennedy. “As clients navigate unprecedented complexity across diverse data sources, AI models, and cloud ecosystems, they need trusted, governed, interoperable data to deploy AI safely and effectively. I’m excited to join Rimes as one of the only firms with the breadth and depth of data intelligence needed to deliver on this transformation at scale.”

“Kieran brings a rare combination of financial data mastery, cloud platform expertise, and the proven ability to scale globally,” said Vijay Mayadas, President & CEO of Rimes. “His leadership experience at Snowflake and FactSet comes at exactly the right moment for Rimes, as institutional investors shift toward more connected, intelligence-driven workflows. He will play a pivotal role in evolving our commercial strategy and accelerating growth.”

Kieran’s appointment follows the investment made by Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, which has supported Rimes’ multi-year strategy to expand its product capabilities, deepen client partnerships, and strengthen its position as a global enterprise data-management leader.