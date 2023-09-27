Rimes Hires Vincent Dulhoste As Global Head Of Professional Services - Supports Growing Demand For Enterprise Data Management Services

Rimes is delighted to announce the appointment of Vincent Dulhoste as Global Head of Professional Services. Vincent brings more than 25 years of experience working in financial services firms. He most notably spent eighteen years at BISAM, acquired by FactSet, where he managed their professional services team.

Vincent possesses a unique set of skills, having begun his career as a software engineer, transitioning into implementation, pre-sales, and focusing on professional services for the past fifteen years. His deep, hands-on experience across the entire client lifecycle is why he is a strategic hire to support Rimes’ ambitious growth plans.

Vincent comments, “Having worked closely with Rimes during my time at BISAM, I understand the business and more importantly, the customers. Rimes is a client-centric organization that understands data management better than anyone, my mission is to scale that commitment as we add new capabilities and geographic markets. This is the perfect opportunity for me to draw upon my years of experience and make a truly material impact on the business.”

Renaud Larzilliere, Chief Operating Officer, comments, “Vincent’s expertise will play a pivotal role in ensuring our services align seamlessly with the evolving needs of our clients. His strategic insights and proven leadership will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success, creating value for our customers as they navigate complex industry challenges and thrive in a volatile economic climate.”