Rimes: Greg Nuckowski Appointed Global Head Of Professional Services

Rimes, a leading provider of EDMaaS (enterprise data management-as-a-service) and investment platform solutions to the global investment community, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Nuckowski as Global Head of Professional Services.

Greg joins Rimes following nearly 20 years at SimCorp, where he most recently served as Head of Professional Services for North America. In this role, he led all aspects of SimCorp’s Professional Services business in the region, driving significant growth and transformation. He brings a strong track record in scaling professional services organizations, implementing standardized yet flexible delivery models, and driving operational excellence to ensure high-quality client outcomes.

Greg Nuckowski, Global Head of Professional Services, said: "I am excited to join an innovative, growing, and dynamic organization like Rimes. The company is renowned for their best-in-class index and benchmark data services and is on a transformative journey to expand its front to back investment management solutions. My focus will be on scaling our global Professional Services capabilities, growing our North America presence, and advancing best-in-class client delivery channels.

"At the core of our success will be three key priorities: ensuring predictable, high-quality project delivery that enables the outcomes our clients require; increasing standardization informed by industry best practices to drive efficiency and consistency - while still allowing for client-specific solutions where needed; and growing our team with the right skillsets to meet increasing global demand. I’m thrilled to be joining such an exceptionally talented and hardworking team that is motivated to deliver value for our clients."

Gus Macfarlane, COO of Rimes, commented: "Greg’s deep expertise in scaling professional services organizations will be invaluable for Rimes and our clients. His credible experience will serve him well as he takes on the role of Global Head of Professional Services for Rimes, driving excellence in client delivery, reinforcing our client-centric mindset, and enhancing our premier teams."

With Greg’s appointment, Rimes reinforces its commitment to scaling global operations and delivering innovation in enterprise data management and investment technology. His leadership will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Rimes continues to provide high-quality, efficient, and tailored solutions that empower clients worldwide.