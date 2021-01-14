RIMES Appoints Former Nasdaq CIO Anna Ewing To Its Board - New Board Member Ewing Will Advise On RIMES’ Ongoing Strategy As It Continues To Grow Its Products And Services

RIMES, the global leader in Managed Data Services and RegTech solutions for financial institutions, has today announced the appointment of former Nasdaq CIO, Anna Ewing, to its board of directors as a non-executive director.
Anna will bring her expertise in Financial Services technology solutions to the board, to help RIMES further expand its Managed Data Services and further build out its product roadmap for its proprietary and scalable technology and platform.
The exponential growth, breadth and complexity of data required for financial institutions has led to RIMES expanding its Managed Data Services to address the issues faced by these organisations’ data professionals. RIMES will be continuing to invest in this area to create scalable data management solutions that will continue to serve clients in the future, even if their data management requirements grow or change over time.
Anna comments, “RIMES is a successful, innovative and fast-growing global leader in Managed Data Services for financial institutions, so I am excited to join the RIMES Board as the company builds upon this success and invests in its next stage of development and product innovation.”
David Brierwood, Chairman of the RIMES Board follows with, “We are delighted Anna is joining the Board. Her expertise and professional achievements are extremely impressive and will be invaluable in helping us shape the next phase of growth at RIMES. Not only has she driven success in the companies she works with, she is also a champion for equal opportunities within industry. This is something very important to RIMES and we will be investing in promoting change towards a more diverse workforce in the finance and technology industries.”
During her career, Anna has established multiple industry-leading business units at Nasdaq, CIBC and Merrill Lynch. As well as RIMES, Anna is currently a board member of Financeware LLC and Orchid Insurance. Anna was previously a Non-Executive Director with NEX Group plc.
As the CIO of Nasdaq, Anna led all aspects of the company’s systems and infrastructure, guided exchange technologies, and took the technology group to the next level of innovation and business collaboration. She drove the technology roadmap and integration process that transformed Nasdaq from a single U.S. cash equities market, to a fully diversified, global exchange company.
As well as her work in technology, Anna supports women entrepreneurs as a mentor and angel investor with Astia Angels; serves on the New York Hall of Science, Board of Trustees to support STEM education for K-12 students; and is a Board member of the NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco, to educate and support founders and entrepreneurs.