SEC: Richard R. Best Named Senior Advisor To The Director Of The Division Of Examinations

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Richard R. Best, the Director of the Division of Examinations, will transition to an advisory role as Senior Advisor to the Director of the Division of Examinations once he returns from medical leave. Keith E. Cassidy will continue serving as the Division’s Acting Director, a role he began in July.



“The Division of Examinations serves a critical role in helping firms to comply with the law,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “I want to thank Rich for his time serving as Director, and I’m pleased he will continue in an important role. I also want to thank Keith for ably leading the Division as Acting Director.”



“The Division of Examinations’ work is key to investor trust in our markets," said Mr. Best. “I've been privileged to work closely with the talented and committed staff of the Examinations Division as Director and, before that, in multiple offices over the years. I am pleased to continue supporting the Division’s important work as a Senior Advisor to the Director.”



As Director of the Division of Examinations, Mr. Best led the National Examination Program, which works across 10 regional offices and headquarters and is comprised of more than 1,000 examiners, accountants, attorneys, analysts, technologists, quants, experts, and other compliance professionals. During his tenure, Mr. Best championed the Division’s Four Pillars mission to prevent fraud, promote compliance, monitor risk, and inform policy. He enhanced the Division’s transparency, communications, and outreach with investors and industry.



Before becoming Director of the Division of Examinations, Mr. Best was the Director of the SEC's New York Regional Office and previously served as the Director of the Atlanta Regional Office and the Salt Lake Regional Office. Prior to joining the SEC in 2015, Mr. Best held supervisory, litigation, and investigative positions at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. He also spent approximately 10 years as a prosecutor in the Office of the Bronx County District Attorney, where he handled and supervised high-profile public integrity and organized crime prosecutions among other matters. Mr. Best received his J.D. from Howard University School of Law and a B.A. from the State University of New York at Old Westbury.