Richard R. Best Named Director Of Division of Examinations

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the appointment of Richard R. Best as Director of the Division of Examinations, effective immediately. He has served as the Division's acting director since March 23, 2022.

"I've valued Rich's judgment and counsel since I joined the SEC, and I'm thrilled he's agreed to lead the Division of Examinations," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. "Our examinations program – acting as eyes and ears on the ground for the Commission - is critical for our capital markets to function well and keep the public's trust. Rich's experience leading three different SEC offices gives him perspective and relationships across the agency that will be invaluable to the Division."

"The work of the Division is key to investor faith and confidence in our markets," said Mr. Best. "Over the last seven years, I've had the unmatched opportunity to work closely with the talented and committed staff of the Examinations Division in multiple offices, and I feel privileged to lead the Division on an ongoing basis."

Until March, Mr. Best was the Director of the SEC's New York Regional Office. He previously served as the Director of the Atlanta and Salt Lake City Regional Offices. Prior to joining the SEC in 2015, Mr. Best held supervisory, litigation, and investigative positions at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. He also spent approximately 10 years as a prosecutor in the Office of the Bronx County District Attorney, where he handled and supervised high-profile public integrity and organized crime prosecutions, among other matters. Mr. Best received a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York, College of Old Westbury, and a law degree from Howard University School of Law.