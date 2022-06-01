Richard Lloyd Becomes Interim Chair Of The UK Financial Conduct Authority

Richard Lloyd OBE has become Interim Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority, as previously announced on 4 February 2022.
He takes over from Charles Randell CBE, who stood down yesterday after four years as Chair.
Richard will act as Chair until HM Treasury appoints a permanent successor. A recruitment process is underway.
Background
- Read Richard Lloyd's biography
- The Financial Conduct Authority is an independent body, accountable to HM Treasury and to Parliament. The Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority is appointed by HM Treasury.
- Charles Randell took up his role as Chair of the FCA and Payment Systems Regulator’s (PSR) Boards in April 2018. The term for the appointment was five years. Aidene Walsh has been Interim Chair of the PSR since 1 April 2022.
- Charles Randell will not be moving to any other position.
