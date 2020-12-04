RF International Holdings Bags Executive Of The Year For Financial Services At The SBR Management Excellence Awards 2020

The RF International Holdings, an international financial group focusing in the Digital Economy announced its Co-Founder and Group Chief Executive Mr. Neo Say Wei “Eric”, was named Executive of the Year for Financial Services by Singapore Business Review in its 6th SBR Management Excellence Awards 2020. The award honours the country’s most outstanding business leaders, including trailblazing teams and individuals whose initiatives have brought tangible business gains for the success of their companies.
“Coming on board in December 2018 developing a business from the ground up and to have rapidly led RF International Holdings, an international financial group focusing in the Digital Economy that includes (i.) RF Fund Management, a Monetary Authority of Singapore Registered Fund Management Company permitted to manage assets of not more than S$250 million, (ii.) RF Transformation Fund VCC, a Singapore Variable Capital Company Private Equity Fund with an award of the 13R Tax Exemption Scheme for Resident Funds by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and (iii.) a US$3 million private equity investment after SGX & Heliconia Capital Management (subsidiary of Temasek Holdings) in the world first Monetary Authority of Singapore regulated platform for issuance, custody & trading of digitised securities using block chain & smart contract; iSTOX., is no mean feat.” said Neo Say Wei “Eric”, Co-Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer.
With Eric’s over two decades of experience across Capital Markets, Financial Technology, Entrepreneurship & Volunteerism, he rapidly established RF International Holdings Group’s suite of services to give their customers, investees and investors better value and options. It was also under Eric’s leadership that the RF International Holdings Group was able to achieve its challenging milestones within a short span of time, limited resources and especially in the COVID-19 pandemic’s far-reaching impact.
“Our achievements today is very much attributed to us having a strong and motivated team players. I am thankful to have a supportive team, including the Chairman and Executive Director who are aligned to my strategic direction and vision to grow our business. I am certain and confident that this is just the beginning of even Bigger, Better and Bolder things for RF International Holdings Group!” added Neo Say Wei “Eric”, Co-Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer.
Winners were announced at the 6th SBR Management Excellence Awards 2020 on December 3, 2020, in Singapore. This year’s winners were judged by an elite panel that includes Partner, Co-Head of Advisory at KPMG in Singapore; Head of Consulting at Ernst & Young Advisory Pte. Ltd.; Risk Advisory Regional Managing Partner at Deloitte Southeast Asia; Executive Director, Management Consulting Services at BDO LLP; Senior Partner, Head of Assurance at Foo Kon Tan; Partner, Governance & Risk Practice Leader at Baker Tilly TFW LLP.