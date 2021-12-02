Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 17 December 2021. The Exchange has also set free floats for several companies.
Ordinary shares of IPJSC "En+ Group" will be added to the constituent list of the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC "LSR Group" will be excluded.
Ordinary shares of PJSC "KuibyshevAzot" and PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group" as well as depository receipts of Softline Holding PLC and Cian PLC will complement the Broad Market Index, at the same time ordinary shares of PJSC "RPC UWC", preferred shares of PJSC "Saratov Oil Refinery", ordinary and preferred shares of PJSC "Lenzoloto" will be removed from the Index.
The changes in constituent list of the Blue Chip Index are presented by addition of ordinary shares of PJSC "ALROSA", and exclusion of PJSC "MTS" (ordinary shares).
The SMID Index will be modified by ordinary shares of PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group" as well as depository receipts of Softline Holding PLC and Cian PLC being added to the constituent list of the Index.
Additions to the Sectoral Indices:
Ordinary shares of PJSC "KuibyshevAzot" will be added to the constituent list of the Chemicals Index, ordinary shares of PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group" will be added to the Financials Index, depository receipts of Softline Holding PLC and Cian PLC will be added to the IT Index, preferred shares of PJSC "Mechel" will be added to the Metals & Mining Index and ordinary shares of PJSC "Quadra - Power Generation" will be added to the Electric Utilities Index.
The constituent list of the MOEX Innovation Index will remain unchanged.
The baskets of the Multi-Assets Indeces were updated.
Summary table of key changes in the Moscow Exchange Indices' Constituents Lists
|Index
|Included
|Excluded
|MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index
|EN+ GROUP IPJSC, Ordinary shares
|PJSC LSR Group, Ordinary shares
|Broad Market Index
|Cian PLC, DR (Issuer The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation)
Softline Holding PLC, DR representing rights on shares of foreign issuer
PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group", Ordinary shares
PJCS "KuibyshevAzot", Ordinary shares
|PJSC "Saratov Oil Refinery", Preferred shares
PJSC "Lenzoloto", Ordinary shares
PJSC "Lenzoloto", Preferred shares
PJSC "RPC UWC", Ordinary shares
|Blue Chip Index
|PJSC "ALROSA", Ordinary shares
|PJSC "MTS", Ordinary shares
|SMID Index
|Cian PLC, DR (Issuer The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation)
Softline Holding PLC, DR representing rights on shares of foreign issuer
PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group", Ordinary shares
|Chemicals Index
|PJCS "KuibyshevAzot", Ordinary shares
|Financials Index
|PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group", Ordinary shares
|IT Index
|Cian PLC, DR (Issuer The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation)
Softline Holding PLC, DR representing rights on shares of foreign issuer
|Metals & Mining Index
|PJSC "Mechel", Preferred shares
|Electric Utilities Index
|PJSC "Quadra - Power Generation", Ordinary shares
|MOEX 10 Index
|PJSC "ALROSA", Ordinary shares
PJSC "NLMK", Ordinary shares
PJSC "Severstal", Ordinary shares
|Yandex N.V., Shares of a foreign issuer
Polymetal International plc, Shares of a foreign issuer
PJSC "TATNEFT", Ordinary shares
Summary table of changes in number of shares employed in the calculation of the Moscow Exchange Indices and included in the waiting lists, as well as free-float coefficients
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Current number of shares
|New number of shares
|Current free-float
|New free-float
|AGRO
|ROS AGRO PLC, DR (Issuer The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation)
|136 666 665
|136 666 665
|21%
|25%
|CIAN
|Cian PLC, DR (Issuer The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation)
|69 042 400
|27%
|ENPG
|EN+ GROUP IPJSC, Ordinary shares
|638 848 896
|638 848 896
|13%
|14%
|FIXP
|Fix Price Group Ltd, DR
|850 000 000
|850 000 000
|28%
|27%
|MAGN
|PJSC "MMK", Ordinary shares
|11 174 330 000
|11 174 330 000
|19%
|20%
|MGNT
|PJSC "Magnit", Ordinary shares
|101 911 355
|101 911 355
|63%
|67%
|ORUP
|OR PJSC, Ordinary shares
|113 056 000
|113 056 000
|32%
|45%
|PIKK
|PJSC "PIK Group", Ordinary shares
|660 497 344
|660 497 344
|18%
|22%
|RENI
|PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group", Ordinary shares
|556 952 780
|26%
|SFTL
|Softline Holding PLC, DR representing rights on shares of foreign issuer
|183 692 834
|25%
|YNDX
|Yandex N.V., Shares of a foreign issuer
|322 740 479
|323 800 479
|97%
|97%
From 17 December 2021, the following shares will be under consideration:
Under consideration to be added to Moscow Exchange indices:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Index
|IRGZ
|JSC Irkutskenergo, Ordinary shares
|Broad Market Index
|MRKU
|PJSC "MRSK Urala", Ordinary shares
|UWGN
|PJSC "RPC UWC", Ordinary shares
|ISKJ
|PJSC "HSCI", Ordinary shares
|KRKNP
|PJSC "Saratov Oil Refinery", Preferred shares
|DVEC
|PJSC "FAR-EASTERN ENERGY COMPANY", Ordinary shares
|CHMK
|PJSC "Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant", Ordinary shares
|TGKB
|PJSC "TGK-2", Ordinary shares
|LIFE
|PJSC "Pharmsynthez", Ordinary shares
|LNZLP
|PJSC "Lenzoloto", Preferred shares
Under consideration to be excluded from Moscow Exchange indices:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Index
|SFIN
|PJSC "SFI", Ordinary shares
|Broad Market Index
For information regarding the lists of stocks employed in the Moscow Exchange Indices as well as the lists of securities employed in the Multi-Assets Indices of Moscow Exchange, please, follow the link.