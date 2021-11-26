Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 17 December 2021. The Exchange has also set free floats for several companies.
Ordinary shares of IPJSC "En+ Group" will be added to the constituent list of the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC "LSR Group" will be excluded.
Ordinary shares of PJSC "KuibyshevAzot" and PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group" as well as depository receipts of Softline Holding PLC and Cian PLC will complement the Broad Market Index, at the same time ordinary shares of PJSC "RPC UWC", preferred shares of PJSC "Saratov Oil Refinery", ordinary and preferred shares of PJSC "Lenzoloto" will be removed from the Index.
The changes in constituent list of the Blue Chip Index are presented by addition of ordinary shares of PJSC "ALROSA", and exclusion of PJSC "MTS" (ordinary shares).
The SMID Index will be modified by ordinary shares of PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group" as well as depository receipts of Softline Holding PLC and Cian PLC being added to the constituent list of the Index.
Additions to the Sectoral Indices:
Ordinary shares of PJSC "KuibyshevAzot" will be added to the constituent list of the Chemicals Index, ordinary shares of PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group" will be added to the Financials Index, depository receipts of Softline Holding PLC and Cian PLC will be added to the IT Index, preferred shares of PJSC "Mechel" will be added to the Metals & Mining Index and ordinary shares of PJSC "Quadra - Power Generation" will be added to the Electric Utilities Index.
The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:
|Code
|Name
|New free-float
|AGRO
|ROS AGRO PLC, DR (Issuer The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation)
|25%
|CIAN
|ADR Cian PLC ORD SHS
|27%
|ENPG
|EN+ GROUP IPJSC, Ordinary shares
|14%
|FIXP
|Fix Price Group Ltd, DR
|27%
|MAGN
|PJSC "MMK", Ordinary shares
|20%
|MGNT
|PJSC "Magnit", Ordinary shares
|67%
|ORUP
|OR PJSC, Ordinary shares
|45%
|PIKK
|PJSC "PIK Group", Ordinary shares
|22%
|RENI
|PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group", Ordinary shares
|26%
|SFTL
|GDR Softline Holding ORD SHS
|25%