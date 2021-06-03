 Skip to main Content
Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Date 03/06/2021

Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 18 June 2021. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.


Depository receipts of Fix Price Group Ltd will be included into the constituent list of the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index while depository receipts of QIWI PLC will be removed from the indices. Ordinary shares of PJSC "Rosseti" are considered to be excluded from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.

Depository receipts of Fix Price Group Ltd and OKEY Group as well as ordinary shares of PJSC Group of Companies "Segezha" will complement the Broad Market Index while ordinary shares of PJSC "IrkutskEnergo", PJSC "MOSTOTREST" and PJSC " MRSK Urala" will be removed from the constituent list of the Broad Market Index.

The changes in constituent list of the Blue-Chip Index are presented by addition of PJSC "Novolipetsk Steel" (ordinary shares) and exclusion of depository receipts of Mail.ru Group Limited.

Ordinary shares of PJSC Group of Companies "Segezha" and PJSC Beluga Group will be added to the SMID Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC Group of Companies "PIK" will be deleted from the SMID Index.

Upon recommendations from the Index Committee depository receipts of Fix Price Group Ltd and OKEY Group will complement the Consumer Index, however ordinary shares of PJSC "OR" will be excluded from the mentioned above index. Ordinary shares of PJSC "IrkutskEnergo" and PJSC "MRSK Urala" will be deleted from the Electric Utilities Index.

In the constituent list of the MOEX 10 Index ordinary shares of Sistema PJSFC will be replaced by ordinary shares of PJSC VTB Bank.

The constituent list of the MOEX Innovation Index will remain unchanged.

The baskets of the Multi-Assets Indices and parameters of the lists of MOEX RSPP Indices were updated.

Summary table of key changes in the Moscow Exchange Indices' Constituents Lists

IndexIncludedExcluded
MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index Fix Price Group Ltd, Depository receipts QIWI PLC, Depository receipts
Broad Market Index Fix Price Group Ltd, Depository receipts
OKEY Group, Depository receipts
PJSC Group of Companies "Segezha", Ordinary shares		 PJSC "IrkutskEnergo", Ordinary shares
PJSC "MOSTOTREST", Ordinary shares
PJSC " MRSK Urala", Ordinary shares
Blue Chip Index PJSC "Novolipetsk Steel", Ordinary shares Mail.ru Group Limited, Depository receipts
SMID Index PJSC Group of Companies "Segezha", Ordinary shares
PJSC Beluga Group, Ordinary shares		 PJSC Group of Companies "PIK", Ordinary shares
Consumer Index Fix Price Group Ltd, Depository receipts
OKEY Group, Depository receipts		 PJSC "OR"
Electric Utilities Index   PJSC "IrkutskEnergo", Ordinary shares
PJSC " MRSK Urala", Ordinary shares
MOEX 10 Index PJSC VTB Bank, Ordinary shares PJSFC Sistema, Ordinary shares


Summary table of changes in number of shares employed in the calculation of the Moscow Exchange Indices and included in the waiting lists, as well as free-float coefficients

TickerIssuerCurrent number of sharesNew number of sharesCurrent free-floatNew free-float
AMEZ PJSC "Ashinskiy metzavod", Ordinary shares 498 454 822 498 454 822 20% 15%
ENRU PJSC Enel Russia, Ordinary shares 35 371 898 370 35 371 898 370 31% 38%
FIXP Fix Price Group Ltd, DR   850 000 000 - 21%
HYDR PJSC "RusHydro", Ordinary shares 439 288 905 849 439 288 905 849 19% 25%
LNZL PJSC "Lenzoloto", Ordinary shares 1 140 300 1 140 300 7% 5%
MAGN PJSC "MMK", Ordinary shares 11 174 330 000 11 174 330 000 16% 19%
MGNT PJSC "Magnit", Ordinary shares 101 911 355 101 911 355 68% 63%
MSTT PJSC "MOSTOTREST", Ordinary shares 282 215 500 282 215 500 6% 3%
MTSS PJSC "MTS", Ordinary shares 1 998 381 575 1 998 381 575 45% 42%
MVID PJSC "M.video", Ordinary shares 179 768 227 179 768 227 10% 24%
NAUK PJSC NPO "Nauka", Ordinary shares 11 789 500 11 789 500 4% 12%
OKEY O'KEY Group S.A., DR   269 074 000 - 26%
POLY Polymetal International plc, Shares of a foreign issuer 471 818 000 473 556 152 71% -
SELG PJSC "Seligdar", Ordinary shares 842 354 730 842 354 730 25% 28%
SELGP PJSC "Seligdar", Preferred shares 150 000 000 150 000 000 18% 25%
SGZH PJSC Group of companies "Segezha", Ordinary shares   15 690 000 000 - 24%
SMLT PJSC "Samolet Group", Ordinary shares 60 000 400 61 579 358 5% 10%
SVET PJSC Svetofor Group, Ordinary shares 22 333 500 22 333 500 3% 10%
UNAC PJSC "United Aircraft Corporation", Ordinary shares 492 526 129 452 520 795 137 209 3% -
VTBR VTB Bank (PJSC), Ordinary shares 12 960 541 337 338 12 960 541 337 338 27% 36%
YNDX Yandex N.V., Shares of a foreign issuer 320 430 479 321 430 479 97% -

From 18 June 2021, the following shares will be under consideration:

Under consideration to be added to Moscow Exchange indices:

TickerIssuerIndex
WTCMP PJSC "World Trade Center Moscow", Preferred shares Broad Market Index
KAZT PJSC "KuibyshevAzot", Ordinary shares
MRKY PJSC "IDGC of South", Ordinary shares
UNKL PJSC "Southern Urals Nickel Plant", Ordinary shares
VJGZP PJSC "Varyoganneftegaz", Preferred shares
CHMK PJSC "CMP", Ordinary shares
CNTLP PJSC "Central Telegraph", Preferred shares
MGNZ OJSC "Solikamsk magnesium works", Ordinary shares
NFAZ PJSC "NEFAZ", Ordinary shares


Under consideration to be excluded from Moscow Exchange indices:

TickerIssuerIndex
RSTI PJSC "ROSSETI", Ordinary shares MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index

 

For information regarding the lists of stocks employed in the Moscow Exchange Indices as well as the lists of securities employed in the Multi-Assets Indices of Moscow Exchange, please, follow the link: (the file "Moscow Exchange Indices Constituents_210527"). 