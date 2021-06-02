Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 18 June 2021. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.
Depository receipts of QIWI PLC will be removed from the constituent list of the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index. Ordinary shares of PJSC "Rosseti" are considered to be excluded from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.
Depository receipts of Fix Price Group Ltd and OKEY Group as well as ordinary shares of PJSC Group of Companies "Segezha" will complement the Broad Market Index while ordinary shares of PJSC "IrkutskEnergo", PJSC "MOSTOTREST" and PJSC " MRSK Urala" will be removed from the constituent list of the Broad Market Index.
The changes in constituent list of the Blue-Chip Index are presented by addition of PJSC "Novolipetsk Steel" (ordinary shares) and exclusion of depository receipts of Mail.ru Group Limited.
Depository receipts of Fix Price Group Ltd and OKEY Group as well as ordinary shares of PJSC Group of Companies "Segezha" and PJSC Beluga Group will be added to the SMID Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC Group of Companies "PIK" will be deleted from the SMID Index.
Upon recommendations from the Index Committee depository receipts of Fix Price Group Ltd and OKEY Group will complement the Consumer Index. Ordinary shares of PJSC "IrkutskEnergo" and PJSC "MRSK Urala" will be deleted from the Electric Utilities Index.
In the constituent list of the MOEX 10 Index ordinary shares of Sistema PJSFC will be replaced by ordinary shares of PJSC VTB Bank.
The constituent list of the MOEX Innovation Index will remain unchanged.
The baskets of the Multi-Assets Indices and parameters of the lists of MOEX RSPP Indices were updated.
Summary table of key changes in the Moscow Exchange Indices' Constituents Lists
|Index
|Included
|Excluded
|MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index
|QIWI PLC, Depository receipts
|Broad Market Index
|Fix Price Group Ltd, Depository receipts
OKEY Group, Depository receipts
PJSC Group of Companies "Segezha", Ordinary shares
|PJSC "IrkutskEnergo", Ordinary shares
PJSC "MOSTOTREST", Ordinary shares
PJSC " MRSK Urala", Ordinary shares
|Blue Chip Index
|PJSC "Novolipetsk Steel", Ordinary shares
|Mail.ru Group Limited, Depository receipts
|SMID Index
|Fix Price Group Ltd, Depository receipts
OKEY Group, Depository receipts
PJSC Group of Companies "Segezha", Ordinary shares
PJSC Beluga Group, Ordinary shares
|PJSC Group of Companies "PIK", Ordinary shares
|Consumer Index
|Fix Price Group Ltd, Depository receipts
OKEY Group, Depository receipts
|Electric Utilities Index
|PJSC "IrkutskEnergo", Ordinary shares
PJSC " MRSK Urala", Ordinary shares
|MOEX 10 Index
|PJSC VTB Bank, Ordinary shares
|PJSFC Sistema, Ordinary shares
Summary table of changes in number of shares employed in the calculation of the Moscow Exchange Indices and included in the waiting lists, as well as free-float coefficients
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Current number of shares
|New number of shares
|Current free-float
|New free-float
|AMEZ
|PJSC "Ashinskiy metzavod", Ordinary shares
|498 454 822
|498 454 822
|20%
|15%
|ENRU
|PJSC Enel Russia, Ordinary shares
|35 371 898 370
|35 371 898 370
|31%
|38%
|FIXP
|Fix Price Group Ltd, DR
|178 372 354
|-
|21%
|HYDR
|PJSC "RusHydro", Ordinary shares
|439 288 905 849
|439 288 905 849
|19%
|25%
|LNZL
|PJSC "Lenzoloto", Ordinary shares
|1 140 300
|1 140 300
|7%
|5%
|MAGN
|PJSC "MMK", Ordinary shares
|11 174 330 000
|11 174 330 000
|16%
|19%
|MGNT
|PJSC "Magnit", Ordinary shares
|101 911 355
|101 911 355
|68%
|63%
|MSTT
|PJSC "MOSTOTREST", Ordinary shares
|282 215 500
|282 215 500
|6%
|3%
|MTSS
|PJSC "MTS", Ordinary shares
|1 998 381 575
|1 998 381 575
|45%
|42%
|MVID
|PJSC "M.video", Ordinary shares
|179 768 227
|179 768 227
|10%
|24%
|NAUK
|PJSC NPO "Nauka", Ordinary shares
|11 789 500
|11 789 500
|4%
|12%
|OKEY
|O'KEY Group S.A., DR
|102 709 012
|-
|26%
|POLY
|Polymetal International plc, Shares of a foreign issuer
|471 818 000
|473 556 152
|71%
|-
|SELG
|PJSC "Seligdar", Ordinary shares
|842 354 730
|842 354 730
|25%
|28%
|SELGP
|PJSC "Seligdar", Preferred shares
|150 000 000
|150 000 000
|18%
|25%
|SGZH
|PJSC Group of companies "Segezha", Ordinary shares
|15 690 000 000
|-
|24%
|SMLT
|PJSC "Samolet Group", Ordinary shares
|60 000 400
|61 579 358
|5%
|10%
|SVET
|PJSC Svetofor Group, Ordinary shares
|22 333 500
|22 333 500
|3%
|10%
|UNAC
|PJSC "United Aircraft Corporation", Ordinary shares
|492 526 129 452
|520 795 137 209
|3%
|-
|VTBR
|VTB Bank (PJSC), Ordinary shares
|12 960 541 337 338
|12 960 541 337 338
|27%
|36%
|YNDX
|Yandex N.V., Shares of a foreign issuer
|320 430 479
|321 430 479
|97%
|-
From 18 June 2021, the following shares will be under consideration:
Under consideration to be added to Moscow Exchange indices:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Index
|WTCMP
|PJSC "World Trade Center Moscow", Preferred shares
|Broad Market Index
|KAZT
|PJSC "KuibyshevAzot", Ordinary shares
|MRKY
|PJSC "IDGC of South", Ordinary shares
|UNKL
|PJSC "Southern Urals Nickel Plant", Ordinary shares
|VJGZP
|PJSC "Varyoganneftegaz", Preferred shares
|CHMK
|PJSC "CMP", Ordinary shares
|CNTLP
|PJSC "Central Telegraph", Preferred shares
|MGNZ
|OJSC "Solikamsk magnesium works", Ordinary shares
|NFAZ
|PJSC "NEFAZ", Ordinary shares
Under consideration to be excluded from Moscow Exchange indices:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Index
|RSTI
|PJSC "ROSSETI", Ordinary shares
|MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index
For information regarding the lists of stocks employed in the Moscow Exchange Indices as well as the lists of securities employed in the Multi-Assets Indices of Moscow Exchange, please, follow the link.