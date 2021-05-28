 Skip to main Content
Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Date 28/05/2021

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 18 June 2021. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.


Depository receipts of QIWI PLC will be removed from the constituent list of the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index. Ordinary shares of PJSC "Rosseti" are considered to be excluded from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.

Depository receipts of Fix Price Group Ltd and OKEY Group as well as ordinary shares of PJSC Group of Companies "Segezha" will complement the Broad Market Index while ordinary shares of PJSC "IrkutskEnergo", PJSC "MOSTOTREST" and PJSC " MRSK Urala" will be removed from the constituent list of the Broad Market Index.

The changes in constituent list of the Blue Chip Index are presented by addition of PJSC "Novolipetsk Steel" (ordinary shares) and exclusion of depository receipts of Mail.ru Group Limited.

Depository receipts of Fix Price Group Ltd and OKEY Group as well as ordinary shares of PJSC Group of Companies "Segezha" and PJSC Beluga Group will be added to the SMID Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC Group of Companies "PIK" will be deleted from the SMID Index.

Upon recommendations from the Index Committee depository receipts of Fix Price Group Ltd and OKEY Group will complement the Consumer Index. Ordinary shares of PJSC "IrkutskEnergo" will be deleted from the Electric Utilities Index.

The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:

CodeNameFree float
AMEZ PJSC "Ashinskiy metallurgical works", Ordinary shares 15%
ENRU PJSC "Enel Russia", Ordinary shares 38%
FIXP Fix Price Group Ltd, depository receipts of foreign issuer 21%
HYDR PJSC "RusGidro", Ordinary shares 25%
LNZL PJSC "Lenzoloto", Ordinary shares 5%
MAGN PJSC "Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works", Ordinary shares 19%
MGNT PJSC "Magnit", Ordinary shares 63%
MSTT PJSC "MOSTOTREST", Ordinary shares 3%
MTSS PJSC "MTS", Ordinary shares 42%
MVID PJSC "M.video", Ordinary shares 24%
NAUK PJSC NPO "Nauka", Ordinary shares 12%
OKEY O'KEY Group S.A., depository receipts of foreign issuer 26%
SELG PJSC "Seligdar", Ordinary shares 28%
SELGP PJSC "Seligdar", Preferred shares 25%
SGZH PJSC Group of Companies "Segezha", Ordinary shares 24%
SMLT PJSC "Samolet Group", Ordinary shares 10%
SVET PJSC "Svetofor Group", Ordinary shares 10%
VTBR PJSC VTB Bank, Ordinary shares 36%

 