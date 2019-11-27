Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 20 December 2019. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.
TCS Group Holding PLC (depository receipts of foreign issuer) will be included into the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index, however, ordinary shares of PJSC "RussNeft", PJSC "SAFMAR Financial investments", PJSC "M.video" will be excluded from the indices. Depository receipts of Lenta ltd are considered to be removed from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.
The constituent list of the Broad Market Index will be changed as a result of adding PJSC "Ashinskiy metallurgical works" (ords) and TCS Group Holding PLC (depository receipts of foreign issuer and deleting PJSC "GAZ" (ords) and PJSC "Khimprom" (prefs).
The constituent list of the Blue Chip Index will remain unchanged.
Ordinary shares of PJSC "RussNeft" will be added to the SMID Index.
PJSC "Russian Aquaculture" (ords) will be included into the Consumer Index. Depository receipts of TCS Group Holding PLC will be added to the constituent list of Financials Index, as well as PJSC "Globaltruck Management" to the constituent list of Transportation Index.
The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:
|Code
|Name
|Free float
|BELU
|Beluga Group, ords
|21%
|CBOM
|PJSC CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW, ords
|20%
|ENPL
|En+ Group, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|10%
|FTRE
|PJSC Financial group FUTURE, ords
|2%
|KBTK
|PJSC Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Company, ords
|6%
|KRKNP
|PJSC Saratov Oil Refinery, pref
|31%
|MRKY
|PJSC Interregional Distribution Grid Company of South, ords
|29%
|MVID
|PJSC M.video, ords
|19%
|NLMK
|PJSC Novolipetsk Steel, ords
|19%
|PLZL
|PJSC Polyus, ords
|21%
|PMSB
|PJSC Perm Energy Supplying Company, ords
|7%
|RASP
|PJSC Raspadskaya, ords
|12%
|RAVN
|Raven Property Group Limited, shares of a foreign issuer
|25%
|RNFT
|PJSC RussNeft
|11%
|TCSG
|TCS Group Holding PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer
|89%
|TGKD
|PJSC Quadra - Power Generation, ords
|17%
|TNSE
|PJSC Group of companies "TNS energo", ords
|1%
|WTCM
|JSC World Trade Center Moscow, ords
|7%