 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Date 27/11/2019

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 20 December 2019. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.

TCS Group Holding PLC (depository receipts of foreign issuer) will be included into the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index, however, ordinary shares of PJSC "RussNeft", PJSC "SAFMAR Financial investments", PJSC "M.video" will be excluded from the indices. Depository receipts of Lenta ltd are considered to be removed from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.
The constituent list of the Broad Market Index will be changed as a result of adding PJSC "Ashinskiy metallurgical works" (ords) and TCS Group Holding PLC (depository receipts of foreign issuer and deleting PJSC "GAZ" (ords) and PJSC "Khimprom" (prefs).
The constituent list of the Blue Chip Index will remain unchanged.
Ordinary shares of PJSC "RussNeft" will be added to the SMID Index.
PJSC "Russian Aquaculture" (ords) will be included into the Consumer Index. Depository receipts of TCS Group Holding PLC will be added to the constituent list of Financials Index, as well as PJSC "Globaltruck Management" to the constituent list of Transportation Index.

The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:

CodeNameFree float
BELU Beluga Group, ords 21%
CBOM PJSC CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW, ords 20%
ENPL En+ Group, depository receipts of foreign issuer 10%
FTRE PJSC Financial group FUTURE, ords 2%
KBTK PJSC Kuzbasskaya Toplivnaya Company, ords 6%
KRKNP PJSC Saratov Oil Refinery, pref 31%
MRKY PJSC Interregional Distribution Grid Company of South, ords 29%
MVID PJSC M.video, ords 19%
NLMK PJSC Novolipetsk Steel, ords 19%
PLZL PJSC Polyus, ords 21%
PMSB PJSC Perm Energy Supplying Company, ords 7%
RASP PJSC Raspadskaya, ords 12%
RAVN Raven Property Group Limited, shares of a foreign issuer 25%
RNFT PJSC RussNeft 11%
TCSG TCS Group Holding PLC, depository receipts of foreign issuer 89%
TGKD PJSC Quadra - Power Generation, ords 17%
TNSE PJSC Group of companies "TNS energo", ords 1%
WTCM JSC World Trade Center Moscow, ords 7%

 