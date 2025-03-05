Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 21 March 2025. The Exchange has also set free floats and additional weighting factor for several companies.

The MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index will be modified by ordinary shares of MD Medical Group IPJSC, ordinary shares of PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group" being added to the Index and ordinary shares of PJSC "Magnit", ordinary shares of PJSC "LC "Europlan", preferred shares of PJSC "Mechel", ordinary shares of PJSC "Samolet Group" being excluded from the constituent list of the Index.

Ordinary shares of PJSC "Ozon Pharmaceuticals" and ordinary shares of PJSC "ARENADATA GROUP" will be included in the constituent list of the SMID Index.

Ordinary shares of PJSC X5 Corporate Center and ordinary shares of PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" will be added to the Broad Market Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC "TGC-2" and ordinary shares of PJSC "FEEC" will leave the Index.

The sectoral Chemicals Index will be modified by ordinary shares of PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" being added to the constituent list of the Index.

Ordinary shares of PJSC "TGC-2" and ordinary shares of PJSC "FEEC" will be excluded from the sectoral Electric Utilities Index.

Ordinary shares of PJSC X5 Corporate Center will be added to the Consumer Index.

The following shares will be under consideration to be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index: ordinary shares of PJSC "SFI".

Ordinary shares of PJSC "Seligdar" and ordinary shares of PJSC "Mechel" will be under consideration to be excluded from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.

Summary table of key changes in the Moscow Exchange Indices' Constituents Lists

Index Included Excluded MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index MD Medical Group IPJSC, ordinary shares

PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group", ordinary shares PJSC "Magnit", ordinary shares

PJSC "LC "Europlan", ordinary shares

PJSC "Mechel", preferred shares

PJSC "Samolet Group", ordinary shares Broad Market Index PJSC X5 Corporate Center, ordinary shares

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, ordinary shares PJSC "TGC-2", ordinary shares

PJSC "FEEC", ordinary shares Blue Chip Index - - SMID Index PJSC "Ozon Pharmaceuticals", ordinary shares

PJSC "ARENADATA GROUP", ordinary shares - Chemicals Index PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, ordinary shares - Consumer Index PJSC X5 Corporate Center, ordinary shares Electric Utilities Index - PJSC "TGC-2", ordinary shares

PJSC "FEEC", ordinary shares MOEX 10 Index PJSC "Samolet Group", ordinary shares PJSC "MMC "NORILSK NICKEL", ordinary shares Equity Subindex (EPSI) PJSC "Unipro", ordinary shares

PJSC X5 Corporate Center, ordinary shares

Lenta IPJSC, ordinary shares PJSC "Magnit", ordinary shares

Summary table of changes in number of shares employed in the calculation of the Moscow Exchange Indices and included in the waiting lists, as well as free-float coefficients

Ticker Issuer Current number of shares New number of shares Current free-float New free-float APRI PJSC "APRI", ordinary shares 1 115 439 217 1 115 439 217 8% 10% AQUA PJSC "INARCTICA", ordinary shares 87 876 649 87 876 649 20% 21% CARM STG PJSC, ordinary shares 2 203 330 301 2 203 330 301 30% 24% EUTR PJSC "EvroTrans", ordinary shares 159 148 665 159 148 665 24% 33% MVID PJSC "M.video", ordinary shares 179 768 227 179 768 227 24% 20% NSVZ PJSC "Nauka-Telecom", ordinary shares 15 701 562 15 701 562 5% 4% PMSBP PJSC "PESC", preferred shares 11 353 500 11 353 500 35% 34% RENI PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group", ordinary shares 556 952 780 556 952 780 26% 29% SMLT PJSC "Samolet Group", ordinary shares 61 579 358 61 579 358 9% 15% X5 PJSC X5 Corporate Center, ordinary shares - 271 572 872 - 8% YDEX IPJSC YANDEX, ordinary shares 379 453 795 390 548 277 15% 15%

From 21 March 2025, the following shares will be under consideration:



Under consideration to be added to Moscow Exchange indices:

Ticker Issuer Index ABIO PJSC "Artgen", ordinary shares Broad Market Index BRZL PJSC "Buryatzoloto", ordinary shares GTRK PJSC "GTM", ordinary shares LPSB PJSC "LESK", ordinary shares MRKZ Rosseti North-West PJSC, ordinary shares RKKE RSC Energia, ordinary shares TGKN PJSC "TGC-14", ordinary shares UWGN PJSC "RPC UWC", ordinary shares SFIN PJSC "SFI", ordinary shares MOEX Russia Index

RTS Index

Under consideration to be excluded from Moscow Exchange indices:

Ticker Issuer Index KZOSP Kazanorgsintez PJSC, preferred shares Broad Market Index MTLR PJSC "Mechel", ordinary shares MOEX Russia Index

RTS Index SMLT PJSC "Samolet Group", ordinary shares

For information regarding the lists of stocks employed in the Moscow Exchange Indices as well as the lists of securities employed in the Multi-Assets Indices of Moscow Exchange, please, follow the link.



Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n78233