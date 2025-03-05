Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 21 March 2025. The Exchange has also set free floats and additional weighting factor for several companies.
The MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index will be modified by ordinary shares of MD Medical Group IPJSC, ordinary shares of PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group" being added to the Index and ordinary shares of PJSC "Magnit", ordinary shares of PJSC "LC "Europlan", preferred shares of PJSC "Mechel", ordinary shares of PJSC "Samolet Group" being excluded from the constituent list of the Index.
Ordinary shares of PJSC "Ozon Pharmaceuticals" and ordinary shares of PJSC "ARENADATA GROUP" will be included in the constituent list of the SMID Index.
Ordinary shares of PJSC X5 Corporate Center and ordinary shares of PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" will be added to the Broad Market Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC "TGC-2" and ordinary shares of PJSC "FEEC" will leave the Index.
The sectoral Chemicals Index will be modified by ordinary shares of PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" being added to the constituent list of the Index.
Ordinary shares of PJSC "TGC-2" and ordinary shares of PJSC "FEEC" will be excluded from the sectoral Electric Utilities Index.
Ordinary shares of PJSC X5 Corporate Center will be added to the Consumer Index.
The following shares will be under consideration to be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index: ordinary shares of PJSC "SFI".
Ordinary shares of PJSC "Seligdar" and ordinary shares of PJSC "Mechel" will be under consideration to be excluded from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.
Summary table of key changes in the Moscow Exchange Indices' Constituents Lists
|Index
|Included
|Excluded
|MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index
|MD Medical Group IPJSC, ordinary shares
PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group", ordinary shares
|PJSC "Magnit", ordinary shares
PJSC "LC "Europlan", ordinary shares
PJSC "Mechel", preferred shares
PJSC "Samolet Group", ordinary shares
|Broad Market Index
|PJSC X5 Corporate Center, ordinary shares
PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, ordinary shares
|PJSC "TGC-2", ordinary shares
PJSC "FEEC", ordinary shares
|Blue Chip Index
|-
|-
|SMID Index
|PJSC "Ozon Pharmaceuticals", ordinary shares
PJSC "ARENADATA GROUP", ordinary shares
|-
|Chemicals Index
|PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, ordinary shares
|-
|Consumer Index
|PJSC X5 Corporate Center, ordinary shares
|Electric Utilities Index
|-
|PJSC "TGC-2", ordinary shares
PJSC "FEEC", ordinary shares
|MOEX 10 Index
|PJSC "Samolet Group", ordinary shares
|PJSC "MMC "NORILSK NICKEL", ordinary shares
|Equity Subindex (EPSI)
|PJSC "Unipro", ordinary shares
PJSC X5 Corporate Center, ordinary shares
Lenta IPJSC, ordinary shares
|PJSC "Magnit", ordinary shares
Summary table of changes in number of shares employed in the calculation of the Moscow Exchange Indices and included in the waiting lists, as well as free-float coefficients
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Current number of shares
|New number of shares
|Current free-float
|New free-float
|APRI
|PJSC "APRI", ordinary shares
|1 115 439 217
|1 115 439 217
|8%
|10%
|AQUA
|PJSC "INARCTICA", ordinary shares
|87 876 649
|87 876 649
|20%
|21%
|CARM
|STG PJSC, ordinary shares
|2 203 330 301
|2 203 330 301
|30%
|24%
|EUTR
|PJSC "EvroTrans", ordinary shares
|159 148 665
|159 148 665
|24%
|33%
|MVID
|PJSC "M.video", ordinary shares
|179 768 227
|179 768 227
|24%
|20%
|NSVZ
|PJSC "Nauka-Telecom", ordinary shares
|15 701 562
|15 701 562
|5%
|4%
|PMSBP
|PJSC "PESC", preferred shares
|11 353 500
|11 353 500
|35%
|34%
|RENI
|PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group", ordinary shares
|556 952 780
|556 952 780
|26%
|29%
|SMLT
|PJSC "Samolet Group", ordinary shares
|61 579 358
|61 579 358
|9%
|15%
|X5
|PJSC X5 Corporate Center, ordinary shares
|-
|271 572 872
|-
|8%
|YDEX
|IPJSC YANDEX, ordinary shares
|379 453 795
|390 548 277
|15%
|15%
From 21 March 2025, the following shares will be under consideration:
Under consideration to be added to Moscow Exchange indices:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Index
|ABIO
|PJSC "Artgen", ordinary shares
|Broad Market Index
|BRZL
|PJSC "Buryatzoloto", ordinary shares
|GTRK
|PJSC "GTM", ordinary shares
|LPSB
|PJSC "LESK", ordinary shares
|MRKZ
|Rosseti North-West PJSC, ordinary shares
|RKKE
|RSC Energia, ordinary shares
|TGKN
|PJSC "TGC-14", ordinary shares
|UWGN
|PJSC "RPC UWC", ordinary shares
|SFIN
|PJSC "SFI", ordinary shares
|MOEX Russia Index
RTS Index
Under consideration to be excluded from Moscow Exchange indices:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Index
|KZOSP
|Kazanorgsintez PJSC, preferred shares
|Broad Market Index
|MTLR
|PJSC "Mechel", ordinary shares
|MOEX Russia Index
RTS Index
|SMLT
|PJSC "Samolet Group", ordinary shares
For information regarding the lists of stocks employed in the Moscow Exchange Indices as well as the lists of securities employed in the Multi-Assets Indices of Moscow Exchange, please, follow the link.
