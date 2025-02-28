Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 21 March 2025. The Exchange has also set free floats and additional weighting factor for several companies.



The MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index will be modified by ordinary shares of MD Medical Group IPJSC, ordinary shares of PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group" being added to the Index and ordinary shares of PJSC "Magnit", ordinary shares of PJSC "LC "Europlan", preferred shares of PJSC "Mechel", ordinary shares of PJSC "Samolet Group" being excluded from the constituent list of the Index.



Ordinary shares of PJSC "Ozon Pharmaceuticals" and ordinary shares of PJSC "ARENADATA GROUP" will be included in the constituent list of the SMID Index.

Ordinary shares of PJSC X5 Corporate Center and ordinary shares of PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" will be added to the Broad Market Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC "TGC-2" and ordinary shares of PJSC "FEEC" will leave the Index.

The sectoral Chemicals Index will be modified by ordinary shares of PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" being added to the constituent list of the Index.



Ordinary shares of PJSC "TGC-2" and ordinary shares of PJSC "FEEC" will be excluded from the sectoral Electric Utilities Index.



Ordinary shares of PJSC X5 Corporate Center will be added to the Consumer Index.



The following shares will be under consideration to be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index: ordinary shares of PJSC "SFI".



Ordinary shares of PJSC "Seligdar" and ordinary shares of PJSC "Mechel" will be under consideration to be excluded from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.

The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:

Ticker Name New free-float APRI PJSC "APRI", Ordinary shares 10% AQUA PJSC "INARCTICA", Ordinary shares 21% CARM PJSC "STG", Ordinary shares 24% EUTR PJSC "EvroTrans", Ordinary shares 33% MVID PJSC "M.video", Ordinary shares 20% NSVZ PJSC "Nauka-Telecom", Ordinary shares 4% PMSBP PJSC "PESC", Preferred shares 34% RENI PJSC "Renaissance Insurance Group", Ordinary shares 29% SMLT PJSC "Samolet Group", Ordinary shares 15% X5 PJSC X5 Corporate Center, Ordinary shares 8%





New values of additional weighting factor LW for several companies are available here.



Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n78050