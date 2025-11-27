Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 19 December 2025. The Exchange has also set free floats and additional weighting factor for several companies.

The MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index will be modified by ordinary shares of IPJSC OZON, ordinary shares of PJSC DOM.RF and ordinary shares of IPJSC Cian being added to the constituent list of the Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC "Unipro" will leave the Index.

The constituent list of the Blue Chip Index will be modified by ordinary shares of IPJSC OZON and ordinary shares of PJSC VTB Bank being added to the constituent list of the Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC Severstal and ordinary shares of PJSC NLMK will leave the Index.

Ordinary shares of PJSC "Fix Price" and ordinary shares of IPJSC Etalon Group will be included in the constituent list of the SMID Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC "M.video" will be excluded from the Index.

The constituent lists of the Broad Market Index will be modified by ordinary shares of IPJSC OZON, ordinary shares of PJSC DOM.RF, ordinary shares of PJSC "Fix Price" and ordinary shares of IPJSC Etalon Group being added to the constituent list of the Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC Kazanorgsintez, ordinary shares of PJSC Carsharing Russia, ordinary shares of PJSC "M.video" and ordinary shares of PJSC "Diasoft" will leave the Index.

The constituent lists of the IT Index will be modified by ordinary shares of IPJSC OZON being added to the constituent list of the Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC "Diasoft" will leave the Index.

Ordinary shares of PJSC DOM.RF will be added to the constituent lists of the Finance Index.

Real Estate Index will be modified by ordinary shares IPJSC Etalon Group being added to the constituent list of the Index.

The constituent lists of the Consumer Index will be modified by ordinary shares of PJSC "Fix Price" being added to the constituent list of the Index, while ordinary shares of PJSC Carsharing Russia and ordinary shares of PJSC "M.video" will leave the Index.

Ordinary shares of PJSC Kazanorgsintez will be excluded from the constituent lists of the Chemicals Index.

Ordinary shares of IPJSC Lenta and ordinary shares of PJSC "Rusagro Group" will be under consideration to be added to the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index

Ordinary shares of PJSC "UGC" will be under consideration to be excluded from the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index.

The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:

Code Name New free-float CNRU IPJSC Cian, ordinary shares 37% DOMRF PJSC DOM.RF, ordinary shares 10% ELMT PJSC "Element", ordinary shares 11% FIXR PJSC "Fix Price", ordinary shares 15% GLRX PJSC "GLORAX", ordinary shares 12% MAGE PJSC "Magadanenergo", ordinary shares 36% MSRS PJSC "Rosseti MR", ordinary shares 11% OZPH PJSC "Ozon Pharmaceuticals", ordinary shares 13% PMSBP PJSC "PESC", preferred shares 36% SGZH PJSC Segezha Group, ordinary shares 5% VKCO IPJSC VK, ordinary shares 20% WUSH PJSC "WHOOSH Holding", ordinary shares 32% YDEX IPJSC YANDEX, ordinary shares 30%

New values of additional weighting factor LW for several companies are available here