Revised Lists Of The MOEX Indices

Depositary receipts of X5 Retail Group N.V. (code: FIVE, ISIN: US98387E2054) are excluded from the constituent lists of the MOEX Russia Index (IMOEX, IMOEX2), the RTS Index (RTSI), the MOEX Russia CNY Index (IMOEXCNY) and the MOEX Active Management Index (IMOEXW), the MOEX Consumer Index (MOEXTN) and the RTS Consumer & Retail Index (RTSTN), the MOEX Broad Market Index (MOEXBMI) and the RTS Broad Market Index (RUBMI), MOEX - RSPP Responsibility and Transparency Index (MRRT), MOEX - RSPP Sustainability Vector Index (MRSV) and MOEX-RAEX ESG Balanced Index (MESG) from November 25, 2024.



Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n74703