Revised Lists Of The MOEX Indices

Depositary receipts of Ros Agro Plc (code: AGRO, ISIN: US7496552057) are excluded from the constituent lists of the MOEX Russia Index (IMOEX, IMOEX2), the RTS Index (RTSI), the MOEX Russia CNY Index (IMOEXCNY) and the MOEX Active Management Index (IMOEXW), the MOEX Consumer Index (MOEXTN) and the RTS Consumer & Retail Index (RTSTN), the MOEX Broad Market Index (MOEXBMI) and the RTS Broad Market Index (RUBMI) from December 3, 2024.

Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n75277