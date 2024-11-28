Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Revised Lists Of The MOEX Indices

Date 28/11/2024

Depositary receipts of Ros Agro Plc (code: AGRO, ISIN: US7496552057) are excluded from the constituent lists of the MOEX Russia Index (IMOEX, IMOEX2), the RTS Index (RTSI), the MOEX Russia CNY Index (IMOEXCNY) and the MOEX Active Management Index (IMOEXW), the MOEX Consumer Index (MOEXTN) and the RTS Consumer & Retail Index (RTSTN), the MOEX Broad Market Index (MOEXBMI) and the RTS Broad Market Index (RUBMI) from December 3, 2024.

For information regarding the lists of stocks employed in the Moscow Exchange Indices, please, follow the link.


Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n75277

