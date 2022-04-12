 Skip to main Content
Revised Lists Of The Broad Market Index, The Medium And Small Capitalization Index And The Consumer Sector Index Announced

Date 12/04/2022

n connection with the termination of trading in the depositary receipts of Lenta Ltd. (code: LNTA, ISIN: US52634T2006), and based on the recommendations of the Index Committee, from April 14, 2022, depositary receipts of Lenta Ltd. will be replaced by ordinary shares of MC PJSC Lenta (trade code: LENT, ISIN: RU000A102S15) in the Broad Market Index, the Medium and Small Capitalization Index and the Consumer Sector Index.

 

