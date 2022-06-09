Revised List Of The MOEX Shariah Indices Announced

Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX Shariah Indices. All changes will be implemented from 17 June 2022.
DR on shares of foreign issuer VK Company Limited will be excluded from the constituent list.
|Code
|Security name
|Number of issued shares
|Free-float factor
|Restricting coefficient
|Weight (as of 31.05.2022
|LKOH
|PJSC "LUKOIL", Ordinary shares
|692 865 762
|55%
|0.0704196
|10.00%
|YNDX
|Yandex N.V., Shares of a foreign issuer
|323 800 479
|97%
|0.221336
|10.00%
|NVTK
|JSC "NOVATEK", Ordinary shares
|3 036 306 000
|21%
|0.187839
|10.00%
|GMKN
|PJSC "MMC "NORILSK NICKEL", Ordinary shares
|153 654 624
|37%
|0.0949529
|10.00%
|TATN
|PJSC "TATNEFT", Ordinary shares
|2 178 690 700
|32%
|0.3988047
|10.00%
|CHMF
|PAO Severstal, Ordinary shares
|837 718 660
|23%
|0.5802971
|10.00%
|ALRS
|PJSC "ALROSA", Ordinary shares
|7 364 965 630
|34%
|0.5897744
|10.00%
|NLMK
|NLMK, Ordinary shares
|5 993 227 240
|21%
|0.6001303
|10.00%
|MAGN
|PJSC MMK, Ordinary shares
|11 174 330 000
|20%
|1
|7.32%
|FIXP
|Fix Price Group Ltd, DR
|850 000 000
|27%
|1
|6.85%
|OZON
|Ozon Holdings PLC, DR (issuer - The Bank of New York Mellon)
|203 729 958
|27%
|1
|4.58%
|UPRO
|PJSC "Unipro", Ordinary shares
|63 048 706 145
|16%
|1
|1.14%
|TTLK
|Tattelecom, Оrdinary shares
|20 843 976 400
|11%
|1
|0.10%