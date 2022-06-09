BV_Trial Banner.gif
Revised List Of The MOEX Shariah Indices Announced

Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX Shariah Indices. All changes will be implemented from 17 June 2022.

 

DR on shares of foreign issuer VK Company Limited will be excluded from the constituent list.

CodeSecurity nameNumber of issued sharesFree-float factorRestricting coefficientWeight (as of 31.05.2022
LKOH PJSC "LUKOIL", Ordinary shares 692 865 762 55% 0.0704196 10.00%
YNDX Yandex N.V., Shares of a foreign issuer 323 800 479 97% 0.221336 10.00%
NVTK JSC "NOVATEK", Ordinary shares 3 036 306 000 21% 0.187839 10.00%
GMKN PJSC "MMC "NORILSK NICKEL", Ordinary shares 153 654 624 37% 0.0949529 10.00%
TATN PJSC "TATNEFT", Ordinary shares 2 178 690 700 32% 0.3988047 10.00%
CHMF PAO Severstal, Ordinary shares 837 718 660 23% 0.5802971 10.00%
ALRS PJSC "ALROSA", Ordinary shares 7 364 965 630 34% 0.5897744 10.00%
NLMK NLMK, Ordinary shares 5 993 227 240 21% 0.6001303 10.00%
MAGN PJSC MMK, Ordinary shares 11 174 330 000 20% 1 7.32%
FIXP Fix Price Group Ltd, DR 850 000 000 27% 1 6.85%
OZON Ozon Holdings PLC, DR (issuer - The Bank of New York Mellon) 203 729 958 27% 1 4.58%
UPRO PJSC "Unipro", Ordinary shares 63 048 706 145 16% 1 1.14%
TTLK Tattelecom, Оrdinary shares 20 843 976 400 11% 1 0.10%
