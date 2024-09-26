RETN And IPC Systems Strengthen Connectivity For Financial Trading Organisations Between Europe And Asia

RETN, the leading independent global network services provider, in collaboration with IPC Systems, a leading provider of secure, compliant communications and network connectivity solutions for the global financial markets, announces the go-live of a new 10G capacity connectivity link between Frankfurt and Hong Kong. This significant strategic industry initiative aims to enhance network diversity and performance for financial market participants. RETN and IPC successfully implemented and tested the circuit in a two-week timeframe.

The newly implemented, low-latency terrestrial route leverages RETN’s established TRANSKZ super-highway, offering significant additional diversity between Europe and Asia. The combination of low-latency performance, robust protection and a strong SLA ensures a reliable network backbone for business-critical applications and financial trading operations.

Hong Kong and Frankfurt are pivotal financial hubs, hosting multiple financial institutions, trading companies and data centres. Improving connectivity between these regions ensures market participants can access key liquidity venues and trade with minimal latency, essential for high-frequency trading and other time-sensitive financial operations. Enhanced market connectivity enables financial services customers to operate with maximum efficiency, reliability and speed, and to maintain a competitive edge in fast-paced financial markets.

"IPC Systems has an overarching requirement for - and commitment - to building, maintaining and continuously enhancing the resilient, redundant, high performance industry networks that underpin and safeguard our customers’ business-critical applications and trading activities,” said Paul Zatek, Head of Global Channel Sales of IPC Systems. “Our collaboration with RETN on this new Frankfurt-Hong Kong link reinforces this commitment, and gives our extensive global financial markets community another valuable route between key markets with the reliability and latency performance they expect from IPC’s service delivery and customer experience," continued Zatek.

"In today's tumultuous environment, with frequent disruptions such as sub-sea cable cuts and other network challenges, the importance of network diversity and availability of the service cannot be overstated. IPC Systems exemplifies forward-thinking innovation by prioritising network diversity and redundancy. Ensuring multiple, diverse routes is critical to maintaining uninterrupted connectivity and operational integrity,” said Tony O’Sullivan, CEO of RETN.