Retail Investors Traded RUB 130 Billion In Securities On MOEX In January 2022

The number of individuals with a brokerage account on Moscow Exchange exceeded 17.4 million people in January 2022. Retail investors hold 28.8 million brokerage accounts on Moscow Exchange.
2.8 million people, an all-time high, executed trades in January 2022.
Retail investors accounted for 41.2% of equity trading, 17.8% of bond trading, 12% of FX spot trading and 42.9% of derivatives trading.
The number of Individual Investment Accounts (IIA) opened with Moscow Exchange as of the end of January 2022 was nearly 5 million. Trading volume of IIAs was RUB 262.3 bln; equities accounted for 85.5% of total trading volume, bonds accounted for 5% and ETFs accounted for 9.5%.
The top regions by number of IIAs are Moscow (559,100 IIAs), the Moscow region (299,200) and St. Petersburg (235,600). Leaders elsewhere in Russia are Sverdlovsk region (162,000), Bashkortostan (157,500) and Krasnodar region (147,800).
In January 2022, individuals invested RUB 101.7 billion in equities, RUB 2.1 billion in ETFs and RUB 26.3 billion in bonds. Government bonds accounted for the largest percentage of the total investments in bonds (67%), followed by corporate bonds (17.3%) and Eurobonds (15.7%).
In January 2022, the Private Investor Portfolio[1] included shares of Gazprom (31%), Sberbank ords (21.7%) and prefs (6.9%), Norilsk Nickel (10.5%), Lukoil (8.1%), VTB Bank (5.1%), Surgutneftegas prefs (4.9%), NLMK (4.1%), Severstal (3.9%) and Yandex (3.8%).
Foreign stocks in those portfolios stood at Alibaba (27.1%), Tesla (16,3%), Apple (12.6%), Baidu (8.4%), Microsoft (6.6%), Boeing (6.4%), NVIDIA (6.2%), Amazon (5.6%), Alphabet (5.4%) and Virgin Galactic (5.3%).
The following Russian companies have the largest number of shareholders – individuals: Sberbank (1.4 million), Gazprom shares (1.1 million), VTB (638,300), ALROSA (549,100), Aeroflot (546,900), Severstal (500,900), Tatneft (485,900), Yandex (470,200), MTS (438,800), MMK (422,700), NLMK (404,600), Polymetal (401,800), Moscow Exchange (388,900), Rosneft (354,500) and Detsky Mir (347,800).
At the end of January, the top ten ETFs were FXUS ETF on US shares (15,1%), FXIT ETF on US IT shares (13.4%), FXCN ETF on Chinese shares (12.6%), AKSP ETF on the S&P500 Index (12.1%), TRUR ETF on Russian shares, bonds, money and gold (11.6%), Gold ETF FXGD (8.5%), VTBM ETF on money market (7.9%), TUSD ETF on US shares, bonds, money and gold (6.4%), AKNX ETF on the Nasdaq Index (6.3%), TSPX ETF on the S&P 500 Index (6.1%).