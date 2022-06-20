Results Of Semi-Annual SET Index Series Review For Second Half Of 2022

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announces the results of the semi-annual index review for SET50, SET100, sSET, SETCLMV, SETHD SETTHSI and SETWB indices for the period of the second half of 2022 (July 1 - December 31) as follows:

SET50: three securities consisting of Bangkok Life Assurance pcl (BLA), JMT Network Services pcl (JMT), and Jay Mart pcl (JMART) will be added as index constituents.

SET100: four securities consisting of Forth Corporation pcl (FORTH), The One Enterprise pcl (ONEE), Precious Shipping pcl (PSL), and Dhipaya Group Holdings pcl (TIPH) will be added as index constituents.

sSET: 28 securities consisting of Asia Green Energy pcl (AGE), AMR Asia pcl (AMR), Aqua Corporation pcl (AQUA), Beauty Community pcl (BEAUTY), Bound and Beyond pcl (BEYOND), Chayo Group pcl (CHAYO), Clover Power pcl (CV), Eastern Water Resources Development and Management pcl (EASTW), Heng Leasing and Capital pcl (HENG), Internet Thailand pcl (INET), Infraset pcl (INSET), IT City pcl (IT), Jas Asset pcl (J), Khon Kaen Sugar Industry pcl (KSL), MFC Asset Management pcl (MFC), Micro Leasing pcl (MICRO), Millcon Steel pcl (MILL), NR Instant Produce pcl (NRF), Nonthavej Hospital pcl (NTV), RS pcl (RS), Samart Digital pcl (SDC), Srinanaporn Marketing pcl (SNNP), Team Consulting Engineering And Management pcl (TEAMG), Thai Union Feedmill pcl (TFM), Thaicom pcl (THCOM), TRC Construction pcl (TRC), Thaivivat Insurance pcl (TVI), and Workpoint Entertainment pcl (WORK) will be added as index constituents.

SETCLMV: eight securities consisting of Bangkok Bank pcl (BBL), Bangkok Chain Hospital pcl (BCH), Global Power Synergy pcl (GPSC), JWD Infologistics pcl (JWD), Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) pcl (STGT), Thaicom pcl (THCOM), Thitikorn pcl (TK), and Thai Wah pcl (TWPC) will be added as index constituents.

SETHD: four securities consisting of Bangkok Chain Hospital pcl (BCH), Chularat Hospital pcl (CHG), Hana Microelectronics pcl (HANA), and Srisawad Corporation pcl (SAWAD) will be added as index constituents.

SETTHSI: three securities consisting of NR Instant Produce pcl (NRF), Thaicom pcl (THCOM), and Thai Wah pcl (TWPC) will be added as index constituents.

SETWB: three securities consisting of GFPT pcl (GFPT), Regional Container Lines pcl (RCL), and Singer Thailand pcl (SINGER) will be added as index constituents.

The SET index series are reviewed semi-annually using criteria stated in the SET index methodology guidelines. For this review, the data from the dates of June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022 are considered for calculations of the indices.

For more details on the constituents, selection criteria and index methodology, please visit www.set.or.th.