Results Of NZX Limited 2025 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Date 01/05/2025

At NZX Limited’s shareholder meeting, held today, shareholders were asked to vote on 3 resolutions, which were supported by the Board. As required by NZX Listing Rule 6.1, all voting was conducted by a poll.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were:

  • That the Board be authorised to determine the auditor’s fees and expenses for the 2025 financial year. 
  • That Elaine Campbell, who retires and is eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a director of NZX Limited. 
  • That Peter Jessup, who retires and is eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a director of NZX Limited.

Details of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are attached.

