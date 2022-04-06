Results Of NZX Limited 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

At NZX Limited’s shareholder meeting, held in Auckland and online today, shareholders were asked to vote on five resolutions, which were supported by the Board.

As required by NZX Listing Rule 6.1, all voting was conducted by a poll.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were:

1. That the Board be authorised to determine the auditor's fees and expenses for the 2022 financial year.

2. That Peter Jessup be elected as a director of NZX Limited

3. That James Miller be re-elected as a director of NZX Limited

4. That Elaine Campbell be re-elected as a director of NZX Limited

5. That the NZX director fee pool be increased by $87,000 to $522,000

Please also find enclosed an amended Annual Meeting presentation with alterations to the vertical axis on slide 24 relating to NZX Wealth Technologies.