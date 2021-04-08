Results Of NZX Limited 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

At NZX Limited’s shareholder meeting, held in Tauranga and online today, shareholders were asked to vote on 3 resolutions, which were supported by the Board.

As required by NZX Listing Rule 6.1, all voting was conducted by a poll.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were:

1. That the Board be authorised to determine the auditor’s fees and expenses for the 2021 financial year.

2. That Nigel Babbage be re-elected as a director of NZX Limited; and

3. That Lindsay Wright be re-elected as a director of NZX Limited.

Details of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are attached.