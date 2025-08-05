Response To Staff Statement On Certain Liquid Staking Activities: Caveat Liquid Staker, SEC Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw, Aug. 5, 2025

Some things are better left unsaid. Today, the Division of Corporation Finance spoke in the form of a statement on liquid staking activities that purports “to provide greater clarity on the application of the federal securities laws to crypto assets.”[1] But instead of clarifying the legal landscape, today’s statement, like other recent staff statements before it, only muddies the waters.[2]

This lack of clarity principally stems from two sources. First, the Liquid Staking Statement stacks factual assumption on top of factual assumption on top of factual assumption, resulting in a wobbly wall of facts without an anchor in industry reality. Without reference to any supporting authority that might validate that its factual claims actually map onto how liquid staking operates in practice, the Liquid Staking Statement makes a series of definitive declarations about how liquid staking works. It thus might not reflect prevailing conditions on the ground.

Second, although largely buried in footnotes, the staff repeatedly cautions readers that the Liquid Staking Statement’s broad legal conclusions apply only if those many factual assumptions hold.[3] In other words, the legal conclusions in the statement are circumscribed by the staff’s plentiful assumptions about liquid staking. And, to the extent that any particular liquid staking activity deviates from the numerous factual assumptions laid out in the Liquid Staking Statement, that activity is outside the statement’s scope.

Given its unsupported factual assumptions and circumscribed legal analysis, the Liquid Staking Statement should provide little comfort to entities engaged in liquid staking—especially since, as the statement rightly notes, it only “represents the views of the staff of the Division of Corporation Finance,” not the views of this or any future Commission.[4] For those entities whose liquid staking programs deviate in any respect from the soaring wall of factual assumptions erected in the Liquid Staking Statement, the message should be clear: Caveat liquid staker.