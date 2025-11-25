Reshaping Finance: Regulation For Progress In A World Of Pivots And Perils, Keynote Speech At The Fourth ASEAN+3 Economic Cooperation And Financial Stability Forum, Ms Julia Leung, Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission Chief Executive Officer, 25 November 2025

Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. It is my honour to address this prestigious audience at the fourth ASEAN+3 Economic Cooperation and Financial Stability Forum.

The financial landscape we navigate today has changed drastically since the Global Financial Crisis some 17 years ago. Structural shifts have accelerated over the past decade, particularly the last five years. These pivots are catalysed by a confluence of mega forces – from technological innovation and regulatory evolution, to macro-economic upheaval and geopolitical realignment.

The more interconnected markets and complex dynamics are reshaping the way capital flows, risks are managed, and resilience is built. The line between public and private markets has become blurred, and so will the line between fiat currencies and stablecoins going forward.

Navigating this uncharted landscape demands agility and foresight from regulators, deeper collaboration and forward-looking strategies. These are the qualities that ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) embodies, and they are also essential for us to regulate for progress in a world of pivots and perils.

Now, let me focus on some of these transformative forces in financial markets.

