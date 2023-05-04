RES - Recupero Etico Sostenibile Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

9 th listing of 2023 on Euronext Growth Milan

RES - Recupero Etico Sostenibile brings the total number of companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 197

19 th listing on Euronext in 2023

Total placement volume of the offering equal to €10.8 million

Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates RES - Recupero Etico Sostenibile on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

RES - Recupero Etico Sostenibile (Sustainable Ethical Recovery) is a Group that deals with the entire process of waste management from sorting to treatment and processing, as well as the recycling of waste for use as raw materials for production.

RES - Recupero Etico Sostenibile represents the ninth listing since the beginning of the year on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium-sized companies, and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 197.

In the placement phase, RES - Recupero Etico Sostenibile raised €10.8 million.

Antonio Lucio Valerio, CEO of RES - Recupero Etico Sostenibile, said: “Our company is pleased to announce an important step forward in its entrepreneurial path, which aims to ensure the sustainable development of our business, following the long tradition that began back in 1989. As experts in the waste cycle sector, we have constantly sought to valorise waste materials by investing in innovative technologies. Thanks to our daily commitment to finding sustainable and innovative solutions, we are now able to transform waste into valuable resources. The decision to list the company on Borsa Italiana represents a fundamental step to consolidate and accelerate our business model based on circularity, environmental protection and care of the Molise territory, and demonstrates our will to continue to be a cutting-edge and constantly evolving company.”





Caption Antonio Lucio Valerio, CEO of RES - Recupero Etico Sostenibile; Maria Valerio, Chairman of RES and Antonio Alessandro Valerio, Board Member of RES, rang the bell during the market open ceremony this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of the company.

About RES - Recupero Etico Sostenibile RES - Recupero Etico Sostenibile (Sustainable Ethical Recovery) is a Group that deals with the entire process of waste management from sorting to treatment and processing, as well as the recycling of waste for use as raw materials for production. Founded in 1989 in the province of Isernia, RES has been active in the Circular Economy and environmental sustainability sector for over 30 years. In its evolution, the Group has always distinguished itself for its technological research activity in favour of improving performance to protect the environment and the health and safety of workers. Today, activities are concentrated in two plant hubs in Pozzilli and Tufo Colonoco, both in the province of Isernia, through which the company covers the entire waste chain, with the exception of collection, guaranteeing cost efficiency and operational flexibility. The entire management and material recovery chain is located in the province of Isernia, with obvious logistic and economic benefits, as well as economic development for the area.