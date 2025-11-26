Report On U.S. Portfolio Holdings Of Foreign Securities At Year-End 2024

The findings from the annual survey of U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities at year-end 2024 were released today and posted on the Treasury web site at https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system/tic-forms-instructions/us-claims-on-foreigners-from-holdings-of-foreign-securities

The survey was undertaken jointly by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

A complementary survey measuring foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities also occurs annually. Data from the most recent such survey, which reports on securities held at end-June 2025, are being processed. Preliminary results are expected to be reported on February 27, 2026.

Overall Results

This survey measured the value of U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities at year-end 2024 as approximately $15.8 trillion, with $12.1 trillion held in foreign equity, $3.3 trillion held in foreign long-term debt securities (original term-to-maturity in excess of one year), and $0.4 trillion held in foreign short-term debt securities. The previous such survey, conducted as of year-end 2023, measured U.S. holdings of approximately $15.3 trillion, with $11.5 trillion held in foreign equity, $3.4 trillion held in foreign long-term debt securities, and $0.4 trillion held in foreign short-term debt securities. The increase in U.S. holdings in 2024 was entirely in equity (see Table 1).

U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities by country at the end of 2024 were the largest for the Cayman Islands ($2.8 trillion), followed by the United Kingdom ($1.6 trillion), Canada ($1.5 trillion), and Japan ($1.2 trillion) (see Table 2). These four countries attracted 45 percent of total U.S. portfolio investment, versus 44 percent the previous year.

This survey is part of the International Monetary Fund’s Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey, an effort to improve the measurement of portfolio asset holdings.

Table 1. U.S. holdings of foreign securities, by type of security, as of survey dates [1]

(Billions of dollars)

Type of Security December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 Long-term Securities 14,921 15,443 Equity 11,492 12,095 Long-term debt 3,429 3,348 Short-term debt securities 422 380 Total 15,343 15,823

Table 2. Market value of U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities, by country and type of security, for countries attracting the most U.S. investment, as of December 31, 2024 [1]

(Billions of dollars)

Country or category Total Equity Debt Total Long-term Short-term Cayman Islands 2,765 2,147 619 608 11 United Kingdom 1,630 1,196 434 397 37 Canada 1,467 916 551 444 107 Japan 1,194 1,004 190 171 19 Ireland 1,057 952 106 80 26 France 754 538 216 180 36 Netherlands 622 484 137 132 5 Switzerland 603 557 45 44 2 Germany 536 446 90 78 12 Taiwan 461 461 0 0 0 Australia 421 245 176 134 42 India 383 373 10 10 0 Luxembourg 293 228 66 62 4 Bermuda 281 227 54 54 0 China, mainland [2] 240 225 16 15 0 Denmark 225 212 13 12 1 Korea, South 195 172 22 22 1 Jersey 189 123 66 65 1 Spain 183 130 53 52 1 Sweden 178 138 40 21 19 Rest of the world 2,146 1,322 823 767 57 Total 15,823 12,095 3,728 3,348 380

* Greater than zero but less than $500 million. Items may not sum to totals due to rounding.

[1] The stock of foreign securities for December 31, 2024, reported in this survey may not, for a number of reasons, correspond to the stock of foreign securities on December 31, 2023, plus cumulative flows reported in Treasury’s transactions reporting system. An analysis of the relationship between the stock and flow data is available in “U.S. Portfolio Holdings of Foreign Securities as of End-December 2024,” Table 2.

[2] China, Hong Kong, and Macau are all reported separately.