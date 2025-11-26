Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Report On U.S. Portfolio Holdings Of Foreign Securities At Year-End 2024

Date 26/11/2025

The findings from the annual survey of U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities at year-end 2024 were released today and posted on the Treasury web site at https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system/tic-forms-instructions/us-claims-on-foreigners-from-holdings-of-foreign-securities

The survey was undertaken jointly by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. 

A complementary survey measuring foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities also occurs annually. Data from the most recent such survey, which reports on securities held at end-June 2025, are being processed. Preliminary results are expected to be reported on February 27, 2026.

Overall Results

This survey measured the value of U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities at year-end 2024 as approximately $15.8 trillion, with $12.1 trillion held in foreign equity, $3.3 trillion held in foreign long-term debt securities (original term-to-maturity in excess of one year), and $0.4 trillion held in foreign short-term debt securities. The previous such survey, conducted as of year-end 2023, measured U.S. holdings of approximately $15.3 trillion, with $11.5 trillion held in foreign equity, $3.4 trillion held in foreign long-term debt securities, and $0.4 trillion held in foreign short-term debt securities.  The increase in U.S. holdings in 2024 was entirely in equity (see Table 1).

U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities by country at the end of 2024 were the largest for the Cayman Islands ($2.8 trillion), followed by the United Kingdom ($1.6 trillion), Canada ($1.5 trillion), and Japan ($1.2 trillion) (see Table 2).  These four countries attracted 45 percent of total U.S. portfolio investment, versus 44 percent the previous year.
This survey is part of the International Monetary Fund’s Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey, an effort to improve the measurement of portfolio asset holdings.

Table 1. U.S. holdings of foreign securities, by type of security, as of survey dates [1]

(Billions of dollars)

Type of Security

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024
 

 

 
Long-term Securities

14,921

15,443
            Equity

11,492

12,095
            Long-term debt

3,429

3,348
Short-term debt securities

422

380
Total

15,343

15,823

 

Table 2. Market value of U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities, by country and type of security, for countries attracting the most U.S. investment, as of December 31, 2024 [1]

(Billions of dollars)

Country or category

Total

Equity

Debt

Total

Long-term

Short-term
Cayman Islands

2,765

2,147

619

608

11
United Kingdom

1,630

1,196

434

397

37
Canada

1,467

916

551

444

107
Japan

1,194

1,004

190

171

19
Ireland

1,057

952

106

80

26
France

754

538

216

180

36
Netherlands

622

484

137

132

5
Switzerland

603

557

45

44

2
Germany

536

446

90

78

12
Taiwan

461

461

0

0

0
Australia

421

245

176

134

42
India

383

373

10

10

0
Luxembourg

293

228

66

62

4
Bermuda

281

227

54

54

0
China, mainland [2]

240

225

16

15

0
Denmark

225

212

13

12

1
Korea, South

195

172

22

22

1
Jersey

189

123

66

65

1
Spain

183

130

53

52

1
Sweden

178

138

40

21

19
Rest of the world

2,146

1,322

823

767

57
Total

15,823

12,095

3,728

3,348

380

* Greater than zero but less than $500 million. Items may not sum to totals due to rounding.

[1] The stock of foreign securities for December 31, 2024, reported in this survey may not, for a number of reasons, correspond to the stock of foreign securities on December 31, 2023, plus cumulative flows reported in Treasury’s transactions reporting system.  An analysis of the relationship between the stock and flow data is available in “U.S. Portfolio Holdings of Foreign Securities as of End-December 2024,” Table 2.

[2] China, Hong Kong, and Macau are all reported separately.

