Report On U.S. Portfolio Holdings Of Foreign Securities At Year-End 2023

The findings from the annual survey of U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities at year-end 2023 were released today and posted on the Treasury web site at https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system/tic-forms-instructions/us-claims-on-foreigners-from-holdings-of-foreign-securities

The survey was undertaken jointly by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

A complementary survey measuring foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities also occurs annually. Data from the most recent such survey, which reports on securities held at end-June 2024, are being processed. Preliminary results are expected to be reported on February 28, 2025.

Overall Results

This survey measured the value of U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities at year-end 2023 as approximately $15.3 trillion, with $11.5 trillion held in foreign equity, $3.4 trillion held in foreign long-term debt securities (original term-to-maturity in excess of one year), and $0.4 trillion held in foreign short-term debt securities. The previous such survey, conducted as of year-end 2022, measured U.S. holdings of approximately $14.0 trillion, with $10.3 trillion held in foreign equity, $3.3 trillion held in foreign long-term debt securities, and $0.4 trillion held in foreign short-term debt securities. The increase in U.S. holdings in 2023 was mainly in equity (see Table 1).

U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities by country at the end of 2023 were the largest for the Cayman Islands ($2.7 trillion), followed by the United Kingdom ($1.5 trillion), Canada ($1.4 trillion), and Japan ($1.2 trillion) (see Table 2). These four countries attracted 44 percent of total U.S. portfolio investment, the same as the previous year.

This survey is part of the International Monetary Fund’s Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey, an effort to improve the measurement of portfolio asset holdings.

Table 1. U.S. holdings of foreign securities, by type of security, as of survey dates [1]

(Billions of dollars)

Type of Security December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 Long-term Securities 13,563 14,921 Equity 10,280 11,492 Long-term debt 3,283 3,429 Short-term debt securities 447 422 Total 14,009 15,343

Table 2. Market value of U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities, by country and type of security, for countries attracting the most U.S. investment, as of December 31, 2023 [2]

(Billions of dollars)

Country or category Total Equity Debt Total Long-term Short-term Cayman Islands 2,663 1,935 729 719 9 United Kingdom 1,490 1,061 429 382 47 Canada 1,390 839 550 451 100 Japan 1,218 991 227 184 43 Ireland 924 823 101 79 23 France 816 597 219 173 46 Netherlands 668 508 159 151 8 Switzerland 655 607 47 46 1 Germany 514 418 97 79 17 Australia 442 269 172 132 41 India 352 342 10 10 0 Taiwan 316 316 0 0 0 Bermuda 267 215 52 52 0 Korea, South 253 227 25 25 0 Luxembourg 238 172 65 61 4 Denmark 219 206 13 12 0 China, mainland [2] 217 202 15 15 0 Sweden 197 156 40 19 21 Jersey 192 145 47 47 0 Brazil 181 157 24 23 1 Rest of the world 2,133 1,304 829 768 61 Total 15,343 11,492 3,851 3,429 422

* Greater than zero but less than $500 million. Items may not sum to totals due to rounding.

[1] The stock of foreign securities for December 31, 2023, reported in this survey may not, for a number of reasons, correspond to the stock of foreign securities on December 31, 2022, plus cumulative flows reported in Treasury’s transactions reporting system. An analysis of the relationship between the stock and flow data is available in “U.S. Portfolio Holdings of Foreign Securities as of End-December 2023,” Table 2.

[2] China, Hong Kong, and Macau are all reported separately.